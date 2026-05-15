Emily Seebohm's Financial Woes Revealed: Olympic Swimmer Spent $13k on One Day in Court Amid Undisclosed Legal Battle

Emily Seebohm, an Australian Olympic swimmer, has confessed to 'draining' her life savings to pay for one day in court amid an undisclosed legal battle. She shares a two-year-old son, Sampson, and has not revealed the reason behind her appearance in court and accompanying costs.

Emily Seebohm 's financial stress revealed after Olympic swimmer spent '$13k on one day in court' - The Aussie sportswoman has confessed to 'draining' her life savings to pay for one day in court amid an undisclosed legal battle .

She shares two-year-old son Sampson. The Olympian has not revealed the reason behind her appearance in court and accompanying costs.

However, she did say that the undisclosed legal battle was 'draining' her life savings. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the swimming champion shared a picture of herself smiling, along with the caption: 'My top five horror movies.

' The 33-year-old began to list the things that scared her, but the initially tongue-in-cheek post soon took a turn for the worse when she got candid about her financial woes. 'Hearing running feet at 1:30am, spending $13k on one day in court, draining everything I've worked for in life on lawyer fees,' she wrote across the picture.

When she was asked in the comments section of the post what her day in court was for, she replied: 'Only a plan for short term.

' It comes after Seebohm, who won seven Olympic medals for Australia across three Games, debuted a new relationship with Brandon Caust in December. 'Surprise,' she captioned an Instagram post, hard-launching the couple with an array of pictures showing the two together. Olympian Emily Seebohm hard launched new boyfriend, Brandon Caust, months after splitting from her ex fiancé Ryan Gallagher. Picture: InstagramSeebohm and Gallagher's split was made public last year after much speculation.

The couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram and were spotted without their wedding rings, prompting the rumour mill to go into overdrive.

'Ryan and Emily are trying to find a new normal, which has been a real process,' an aquaintance of the pair revealed in April last year. 'Their number one priority is Sampson and ensuring he continues to feel supported by both parents. ' The couple got engaged in 2022 and welcomed their son in 2023 after originally meeting on the reality series The Challenge Australia





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emily Seebohm Olympic Swimmer Legal Battle Life Savings Court Brandon Caust Ryan Gallagher The Challenge Australia Engagement Son Sampson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cheat Code Partnership: Australian Sprinter Gout Gout Teams Up with Olympic Champion Noah LylesThe partnership between Australian surfing sensation Gout Gout and Olympic 200-metre champion Noah Lyles aims to fuel the enormous hype surrounding Gout Gout. The 18-year-old Queenslander, known for breaking the 200m national title in an under-20 world record time of 19.67 seconds, has expressed interest in advancing beyond the 10-second barrier, and training with Lyles will undoubtedly assist him in achieving this goal.

Read more »

Gina Rinehart appeals massive mining complex Hope Downs court orders, resisting finding related to damages and long-term financial recordsGina Rinehart, the wealthy heir of mining pioneer Peter Wright and engineer Don Rhodes, has lodged appeals against most of the court orders related to the decision regarding royalties from Hope Downs mining complex.

Read more »

Olympic gold medallist Benjamin Karl faces backlash after candid comments about marriageBenjamin Karl, an Austrian snowboarder who won gold in the 2026 Winter Games, is under fire for remarks widely criticized as outdated and self-centered. He detailed a clash with his wife, a psychotherapist, who wanted more freedom after years supporting his career.

Read more »

Sydney Start-up Former Chief Exec Faces Prison Term for Financial FraudThe former chief executive of a Sydney start-up has pleaded guilty to fabricating financial records to swindle investors out of $39 million, facing a potential prison term of up to 15 years.

Read more »