Emma Beddington's Advice on Stress Tests for Fledgling Relationships

Emma Beddington, a journalist, shares her tips on addressing stress tests for new relationships and avoiding unnecessary trouble by acknowledging that stress tests are a part of any relationship.

Emma Beddington Holidays offering the newly-in-love stress tests are missing the point. Strife is inevitable, it’s how you deal with it over the long term that matters.

The magazine spoke to two women who had decided to stress-test fledgling relationships with trips and a hotel in Charleston, South Carolina, that aims to ‘lean into couples’ curiosity about their connection’ by offering a. It includes $100 (£74) of cocktails and a pack of conversation cards, which does indeed sound like a recipe for brewing trouble in paradise.

My husband and I nearly split after a horrific trip to Italy in our second year together – it started with unsuccessfully trying to hitchhike 20 miles in a thunderstorm after discovering no trains ran on 15 August and continued with a fortnight of rain, recriminations, tinned soup and cheap wine-fuelled fights. Don’t seek out relationship stress tests; accept that turbulence will find you anyway; there’s no need to seek it out





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Relationship Stress Tests New Relationship Stress Tests Fleshed Out Relationships Handling Relationship Strifes Accepting Relationship Turbulences

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