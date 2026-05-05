Emma Louise on Battling Anxiety and Finding Freedom in New Music

Singer Emma Louise discusses her move from Los Angeles to Byron Bay, her struggles with anxiety, her time in a mental health facility, and her new musical direction, including altering her vocals and the creative process behind her latest album.

If you were to take a drive through the Byron Bay hinterland in the afternoon, winding your way into the dark green rainforest that blankets the mountains, past old weatherboard farmhouses, you might just spy Emma Louise walking in a field, looking up at the sky.

The Cairns-born singer recently moved to the area after spending seven years in Los Angeles and, as if to wash the city away, she’s been spending time in her neighbour’s paddock most days, just having a wander.

“I think it’s very easy to get isolated,” Louise says about her time in LA as she sits in her new living room in a light-filled, renovated church. “There’s also a lot of pressure in LA because most of the people who are there go to achieve something. That pressure, mixed with being isolated and the frequency of LA, is a lot. I found that really hard.

” Louise eventually found her community, mostly other Australian songwriters (she lived with Elle Graham, aka Woodes, for a time). Did she ever encounter Sydney producer Flume’s somewhat infamous hangouts? She smiles and shakes her head.

“I think I met him when that was wrapping up … I remember I went to his house, I was like, ‘what’s this room? ’ And he was like, ‘it’s the gaming room, but never mind’. ”.

But in terms of solo output it’s been a while between drinks for Louise: the singer’s last solo album, the moody, rootsy That album – produced by her then-partner, the high-profile studio whiz Tobias Jesso Jr – was defined by Louise’s decision to pitch her vocals down throughout, turning her distinctive, flighty soprano into a husky tenor. Now, Louise has returned with.

Louise’s decision to alter her vocals for the album had been a stylistic one, sure, but it was also driven by a deep anxiety.

“The thought of releasing something in my own voice again … I was not ready but I hadn’t really processed why that was,” she says slowly, picking her way through her thoughts carefully. “I had the idea of ‘let’s pitch it down’ and we did that. I’m so happy about that and I’ve never regretted that. I truly love that album the way it is.

I think it was meant to be that way.

“I thought that releasing it in a different voice would alleviate the pressure of having to put myself out there. One of the last interviews I did was a podcast called. I knew it was this big podcast and I was so nervous. Sometimes when I get really nervous I can’t really talk.

I choke up and I know what I need to say but I literally can’t talk. And that happened and then I spiralled … I was just raw. I obviously felt a lot of shame and didn’t love who I was. ” Pop songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr with his songwriter of the year, non-classical award at the Grammys in 2023.

“I can still listen to his music, which I think is pretty impressive,” says Louise of her ex. The anxiety runs back a long way. Louise first picked up a guitar and began writing songs when she was about 12, and just a few years later she walked away with a Queensland Music Award for her track.

Finding success early was a boon for her career but Louise says her obsession with songwriting turned dark as it became intrinsically linked to her self-worth.

“I’d just spend hours and hours writing songs every single day,” she says. “I wouldn’t socialise. I’d just be trying to write songs. I burnt myself out big-time on that.

Then this reliance on that self-worth happened, and that whole cycle was so exhausting. needed to write to survive. ”.

“It just got to the point where I was like, ‘oh, I need to sort this out because otherwise I’m going to not be OK … my whole life seems to be hanging on whether I write a good song or not’. ” Describing what happened next as a “big old menty b”, Louise checked herself into a mental health facility in Los Angeles.

She and the other patients would sit together and draw, under the care of some pretty “unkind” nurses, Louise adds. Detached from the outside world she felt her entire perspective shift, almost overnight. After being moved to another section of the hospital, which had a grand piano, Louise says the songs started to pour out of her. The she initially didn’t want to tell people about her hospital treatment.

“Then I was like, ‘you know what, f--- it’. Because I really can’t not talk about it because it’s such a part of my life. Even though there’s still a little bit of me that is embarrassed … the bigger part of me is just like, well, f--- it. We’re all kind of squishy and have dark stuff that happens.

” features songs from before and after Louise’s treatment – two halves that look inward and then outward, she says. Recording took place in 2019 in Seattle’s Bear Creek studios, with a live band and Tobias Jesso Jr once again on the mixing boards alongside Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves). The resulting record is Louise’s bes





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Emma Louise Anxiety Mental Health Music Byron Bay Los Angeles Tobias Jesso Jr Songwriting

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