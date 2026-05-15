Emma Raducanu Reconnects with Former Coach Daniel Richardson Ahead of French Open

Emma Raducanu, the British tennis player who had a breakthrough summer in 2021, reconnected with her former coach, Daniel Richardson, as she prepares to return to competition next week in Strasbourg. Richardson will accompany Raducanu at the WTA 500 event as she competes for the first time in two months after struggling during the early days of her return to the courts.

In 2021, British tennis player Emma Raducanu , who had a breakthrough summer that year, reconnected with her former coach, Daniel Richardson , as she prepared to return to competition.

They had a long history, with Richardson having worked with Raducanu during her youth. Their partnership yielded a surprise as Raducanu won the US Open that year as a qualifier without dropping a set.

However, controversy arose when Raducanu chose not to extend her coaching partnership with Richardson, which had begun on a short-term basis. Raducanu has since struggled to find the right coach to guide her on a permanent basis. Richardson accompanied Raducanu at the WTA 500 event in Strasbourg, where she competed for the first time in two months. They have a long history, with the pair first working together during her youth.

Their partnership yielded one of the biggest surprises in tennis history as the teenager won the US Open that year as a qualifier without dropping a set. Richardson has known Raducanu for over a decade now and is looking forward to building together one iteration at a time





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