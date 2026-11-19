Cameron Bancroft says he feels freed after alleging the whole Australian team knew about the 2018 sandpaper plot, while Pat Cummins stands by his denial and former New Zealand player Simon Doull questions his captaincy.

Cameron Bancroft says he feels really freed after publishing a statement alleging that every member of the Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plot, in his first public comments since the explosive account.

Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper on the ball in the infamous Test against South Africa in Cape Town, spoke outside his home in Perth on Thursday morning. Obviously, yesterday was a really big day for me, he told the Nine Network. Really emotional day and obviously been carrying a lot of this stuff for a long period of time. I feel really freed and really happy to be able to do that.

Also read Cummins Responds to Bancroft's Ball-Tampering Claims as Housing Outlook Improves and AFL Star Suspended

Bancroft said he wanted to take part in the Cricket Australia forum announced on Wednesday for players and staff to discuss their recollections and perspectives of the infamous tour. Cricket Australia ruled out a new investigation. Now there is a process in place which Cricket Australia and Todd have put, Bancroft said. I look forward to being a part of that process.

His article, more than 4,000 words long, originally appeared in the West Australian before being sent out to all media. The statement directly contradicts Test captain Pat Cummins, who said last week he did not know sandpaper was being used during that match. In the article, Bancroft said he wrote the piece after watching Cummins 70-minute press conference last week, where the current Test captain refuted suggestions he and the bowlers knew about the use of sandpaper.

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Bancroft Claims Whole Team Knew

It was not just the three of us, Steve Smith, David Warner and I, who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team, Bancroft wrote.

He also revealed at length how he became involved in the use of sandpaper at the initial suggestion of David Warner, and detailed meetings showing how widely the team knew about what he was doing, including repeated feedback conversations with all the bowlers about how much he was doing. He added that he withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others.

Cummins remains adamant he did not know of the plot, and his manager, Maxwell, said his position has not changed in eight years. Pat has been consistent and adamant from day one, Maxwell said in a statement. We would urge people to again read Pat interview transcript. There is nothing he has not answered.

And that includes in response to what Cam has now said. Pat has rebuilt the Australian cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it. Maxwell repeated what Cummins longtime manager said on Wednesday night, adding that whilst we feel for Cam and everything he has been through, there is nothing in the statement that has not been answered by Pat in his press conference.

Cummins Manager Defends Captain

Bancroft declined on Thursday to say whether Cummins should retain the captaincy. Cummins and fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood were both at NSW training on Thursday morning at the SCG, where Cummins bowled in the nets. Cummins is not expected to play in Sunday Sheffield Shield match against Queensland, but is preparing for the first of four Tests against New Zealand, starting December 9 in Perth.

Former Australian Test captain Steve Smith, who received a 12-month ban for his role in the scandal, has not appeared, and has been told he will not train on Thursday with the main group despite the looming Sheffield Shield fixture at the SCG, the last first-class match before the New Zealand series. Nathan Lyon, one of the four bowlers who denied knowledge in 2021 that sandpaper was used to tamper the ball along with Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Cummins, is not expected to be in attendance.

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Lyon partner gave birth recently. Former New Zealand player Simon Doull has publicly questioned whether Cummins can carry on as captain following Bancroft published article. He felt Pat Cummins blatantly lied to everybody, Doull said while commentating for Sky Sports during New Zealand first Test against India in Wellington. I do not know how Pat Cummins survives from this.

We all knew what was going on. I am not sure how many of those guys survive moving forward to that New Zealand series. The four-match series between Australia and New Zealand begins this summer. Chadd Sayers, whose only Test came in the match after Bancroft was caught with sandpaper in his trousers during the Cape Town game, said he wished he had spoken out earlier.

Former Players React to Claims

Knowing what happened is not great and knowing a lot of people were telling the truth and some were not, Sayers told SEN on Thursday. But I was pretty comfortable that it had moved on. But now knowing what Cameron Bancroft actually had gone through and all the different scenarios that had happened, I probably wish I did come out a bit earlier.

It obviously took a lot of courage for Cameron Bancroft to come out and tell his story, he said. It has obviously been sitting with him for eight years and taking most of the brunt for what occurred. David Warner, who has been vocal about Cricket Australia handling of the 2018 investigation, said he was happy Bancroft was able to get some stuff off his chest. Obviously, he has told the truth.

I think it has been weighing on him heavily for a long time; I think it is great to get it off his chest, Warner told the Seven Network. I am here to support him as well, as I am to support Usman Khawaja as well. I just think it is a relief for him and that is his truth, and I respect that.

A new memoir by retired player Usman Khawaja, who in his book said the entire team needed to take responsibility for Sandpapergate, brought the saga back into the limelight. Cummins said Khawaja had been casual with people lives and reputations.