Employment Hero's Latest Jobs Report Reveals Stalled Employment Growth and a More Cautious Workforce

Employment Hero's latest jobs report revealed a slowdown in employment growth in April, as employers navigated rising operating costs amidst economic pressure. Despite the monthly stagnation, annual employment growth remains strong, indicating that businesses are increasingly focused on building more flexibility into their workforce models and protecting margins.

Workplace platform Employment Hero reported that employment growth stalled in April despite ongoing economic pressure. The report showed employment growth dipped slightly to -0.1% month-on-month in April compared to the previous month.

The company's latest data indicates that establishments are more cautious about expanding their workforce and focusing on protecting margins, managing costs carefully, and building more flexibility into their workforce models. Despite the monthly stagnation, annual employment growth remains strong at 8.4% year on year





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Employment Hero Latest Jobs Report Employment Growth Stalled End Of Run Of Workforce Expansion Wage Increase Cautious Flexibility Scalability Labour Market

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