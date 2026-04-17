Emulate Meghan Markle's Style: Aussie Brands for Iconic Duchess Looks

Discover how to achieve Meghan Markle's signature looks with affordable Australian brands like Assembly Label, Country Road, and Dissh, as the Duchess concludes her highly anticipated tour Down Under. From monochrome ensembles to classic button-ups, get inspired by her timeless fashion choices.

As Meghan Markle concludes her highly publicized tour of Australia, Sky News Australia offers insights into how fans can emulate the Duchess of Sussex's signature styles using accessible Australian brands. Markle, a prominent figure in 2026, has consistently demonstrated a keen sense of fashion throughout her diverse career, from her early days on the legal drama Suits, where she arguably pioneered the office-core trend, to her current role as a mother of two and founder of the lifestyle brand As Ever, embracing a more cottage-core aesthetic suitable for her interests in gardening and cooking.

For those looking to capture her timeless elegance without the royal price tag, several Australian labels offer readily available alternatives. Markle's mastery of monochrome dressing serves as her reliable style 'uniform,' ensuring she remains at the forefront of fashion trends. Her ensemble at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in October, a striking all-white outfit, exemplifies this approach.

While the designer labels she favors might be financially out of reach for many, achieving a similar polished look is attainable. For instance, the Duchess's choice of nude-colored suede heels from Tony Bianco, priced at $199.95, provides a practical and stylish alternative to high-end footwear. Similarly, during her visit to Jordan, Markle showcased the power of a statement coat, proving that fashion doesn't need to be overly complicated.

Although the Zara coat she wore is not available in Australia, the overall simplicity of her outfit, elevated by Chanel pumps, highlights the impact of thoughtful styling. To replicate this, consider a well-tailored coat paired with elegant flats. Tony Bianco also offers a matching pair of black ballet flats for $199.95, a versatile option that complements a range of outfits.

The classic button-up shirt is another wardrobe staple that Meghan Markle frequently utilizes, embodying an effortless 'chuck-on' appeal. The challenge often lies in finding the perfect fit, a subject that has inspired extensive fashion commentary. During the filming of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess was seen in a simple yet effective baby-blue striped shirt paired with comfortable jeans, a look that is easily replicable.

High-quality Australian brands offer excellent options for this versatile piece, allowing for the creation of an easy, breezy, button-up ensemble suitable for various occasions. This approach to dressing emphasizes comfort, practicality, and enduring style, reflecting Markle's ability to blend her personal brand with accessible fashion choices.





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