Australian PM Anthony Albanese directly called on Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war in Ukraine, hours before Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping began historic trilateral talks in Shenzhen.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China to directly confront Vladimir Putin and demand he end Russia's five-year invasion of Ukraine.

The confrontation came as Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping prepared for historic three-way talks on Thursday afternoon. The trilateral meeting, which Xi hosted at an exclusive lakeside villa on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, marked the first time a sitting US president has sat down face-to-face with his country's two foremost authoritarian rivals.

Also read Deputy PM backs Albanese on APEC photo with Putin amid Ukraine war concerns

Albanese Demands Putin End Ukraine War

Addressing the APEC leaders' plenary session earlier on Thursday, Albanese said the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East were rupturing global economies and causing cost of living pressures. We must do all we can to end them, he told an audience that included Putin, Trump and Xi among the 21 APEC members. While his comments were implicitly critical of Trump's war in Iran, Albanese was direct in singling out the Russian leader.

And I say very directly to President Putin: end your war, end it now, he said, according to a transcript of the comments. The speech was not broadcast live, but sources in the room said Albanese looked directly at Putin while the Russian president looked down.

Advertisement

Albanese also endorsed the trilateral meeting, saying: I welcome the meeting being held this afternoon between President Xi, President Trump, and President Putin, and we hope for positive outcomes in the interests of the world. Albanese warned global conflicts, including in Ukraine and the Middle East, were driving up inflation and putting pressure on household budgets.

Military conflict, disrupted global supply chains, and increasing challenges to the international rules that have underpinned decades of growth are impacting our national economies, he said. The meeting between Mr Putin and the presidents of China and the US on the sidelines of the APEC summit began on Thursday evening. The leaders gathered in front of flags from all three nations at the sprawling Kylin Villa in China's tech hub of Shenzhen.

Xi Trump and Putin Hold Historic Meeting

They stood for a photo, without shaking hands, before entering the meeting room. This is the first time the heads of nations from China, Russia, the US meet, it has groundbreaking significance, Xi said, according to Chinese news agency Xinhua. Mr Trump was effusive in his praise of Mr Xi, congratulating him on hosting a successful APEC, while he also described it as an honour to be meeting with Mr Putin.

The US president confirmed Ukraine was on the agenda for the meeting, and said the conflict had already been discussed with Mr Putin earlier in the day. I think he [Mr Putin], and I hope the other side, would like to see an end to that war, he said. Mr Trump also used his opening remarks to attack the International Criminal Court, which he described as out of control.

I believe we all agree [It] has really strayed far from beyond its jurisdiction, he said. A senior official has told the ABC Australia and other countries have provided public support and help through quiet diplomacy to the ICC. Mr Trump also said as the three largest nuclear powers, the US, China and Russia were uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth.

It's quite frankly a very hard thing to do because once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard not to have them, he said. You have thousands of weapons and you're supposed to give them up. Mr Putin said Russia, China and the United States hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace and security during his opening remarks. Our countries have numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine, Mr Putin said.

I am convinced that Russia, the US and China, our people are capable of making a significant contribution to strengthening peace and stability over the world, if we cooperate constructively on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and a balance of interests. Putin was expected to push for favourable terms to end Russia's five-year invasion during the talks.

There was no jointly confirmed agenda for the historical talks between the three leaders, but Trump and Putin both indicated they wanted to discuss Ukraine. The US president was also expected to raise nuclear arms controls and the Iran war. Trump downplayed the prospect of a deal with Putin on Ukraine without input from the Ukrainian government, saying in an interview from Shenzhen: I wouldn't do that.

Trump Meets Xi and Putin Before Trilateral

Before the trilateral, Trump held a separate one-on-one meeting with Xi, their third major talks this year, and an impromptu 40-minute meeting with Putin earlier in the day, whom he praised as my friend. On his arrival in Shenzhen, Trump and Xi hugged on the tarmac, with the Chinese president departing from protocol to greet him at the airport, repaying the gesture Trump afforded him during his state visit to Washington in September.

Advertisement

Over the two-day summit, Trump projected an image of friendliness with Putin and Xi as cameras captured the men shaking hands and smiling ahead of a group photo at a gala ball on Wednesday evening. Richard Stengel, a former state department official during the Obama administration, said there had never before been such a three-way meeting because no American president has ever been willing to put our two principal adversaries on equal footing with the United States.

Stengel wrote on X that the trilat is Putin's dream and restores him to the world order after his invasion of Ukraine. He called it a photo op to heal the fragile ego of an American president who suffered one of the largest electoral repudiations in our history.

The gathering has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, when US president Franklin D Roosevelt, British prime minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin met to discuss the future of Europe as World War II ended. That summit helped shape the post-war international order and became synonymous with powerful countries making decisions about the future of smaller nations without their involvement.

In the lead-up to the Shenzhen meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned against Mr Trump, Mr Xi and Mr Putin using the meeting to carve up spheres of influence, amid concerns Russia could seek concessions over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. We really don't want this to turn into Yalta 2, 3, 4, with a redistribution of influence, Mr Zelenskyy said last month.

Analysts Weigh Optics of Trilateral Talks

While some analysts believe the trilateral talks are unlikely to deliver concrete outcomes, the optics favour Putin, who is looking for legitimacy on the world stage after years of isolation. Trump also used an address to APEC to make clear the US would resist collective efforts to put controls on artificial intelligence. He said AI was almost completely good, but it's got some bad elements.

But he added: we oppose any form of robust regulation or anything to control and stifle SI, and we won't allow that to happen, frankly, using his preferred term of super intelligence. Albanese also stressed the need for strong guardrails around AI in his address. The downfall of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang in an alleged espionage scandal was expected to hang over Trump and Xi's talks, even if not raised by either side directly.

In response, Washington unveiled new chip curbs this week aimed at further choking China's ability to train frontier AI models, threatening the fragile trade truce struck a year ago. Trump said the scandal came up in conversation with Xi at a banquet on Wednesday evening, saying: I might have referred to it just briefly because it's such a tragedy.

He added: I was with President Xi all night last night, sitting next to him at the dinner, right on his right-hand side, and we spoke the whole evening. Albanese will have his own bilateral talks with Xi in Shenzhen on Friday before a six-hour stopover in Beijing to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

That will be his final stop on a 10-day international trip during which he signed a new defence agreement with the Philippines and committed to new military exercises with the Quad partnership. Albanese has said those measures are important to protect both Australia's sovereignty and regional security, ahead of anticipation they will be raised by China during Friday's talks.