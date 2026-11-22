British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh completed a 15km swim in the Strait of Hormuz over three days, witnessing exploding tankers and warning of severe environmental threats to marine life.

British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has completed a long-distance swim through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most dangerous waterways, while tankers were attacked and blown up nearby.

The United Nations Patron of the Oceans spent three days this week swimming parts of the strait to highlight how the war with Iran threatens the area's habitat and wildlife. He is believed to be the first person to undertake a long-distance swim there since the war started.

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Wearing only swimming trunks, goggles and a cap bearing the UN logo, Pugh started from the Musandam peninsula, on the southern tip of the strait, and ended by rounding the Cape of Hormuz, completing about 15km in total. The challenge was done in sections over three days, with a total of about six and a half hours of swimming.

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Pugh, 56, has swum in the North Pole and Antarctica to draw attention to environmental causes, but he said battling freezing waters and extreme conditions had not prepared him for his latest challenge. Minutes after he entered the water on Monday, Pugh heard two loud explosions that rocked the sea.

Pugh Describes Tanker Attacks

"I looked up and I could see that an oil tanker about four kilometers away had been hit," he told the Associated Press after he returned to London. "The explosion was so loud, two booms, and then fighter jets coming in. And at that moment I realised we have to get out of here right now.

" He managed to finish his feat after more stops and starts, including passing another vessel that sent fireballs into the sky after it was attacked. On the second day, as he returned to the harbour, Pugh saw a gas carrier being struck.

"I'll never ever forget going past that gas carrier, the smell of the chemicals and then the flames, they were literally like fireballs going up into the sky. Around the ship, the water was on fire," he said.

"And to think of the impact which a casualty like this has on nature - it was very, very acute. " Pugh said most people think of the Strait of Hormuz as a shipping lane, but he described it as one of the most beautiful places he has ever been and a treasure trove of the natural world. "With all these ships being sunk, this area is under severe threat.

Environmental Damage in Strait

It's going to take years, decades for this area to recover," he warned. He explained that oil leaking from the dozens of tankers damaged since February could create lasting problems for the region's animals, as well as its coastlines, coral reefs and mangrove forests. He described seeing large numbers of dolphins following his boat as he sailed in, as well as turtles and ospreys.

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He also marvelled at the hundreds of turtles he saw during a swim along the Omani coast before the war.

"When oil gets in there, when chemical pollution gets in there, it becomes very, very difficult to clean up that type of mess," he said. "It lasts for generations. " Iran has in recent weeks increased attacks on vessels that it claimed travelled along unauthorised routes in the strait as it seeks to impose its control on the crucial waterway, where a fifth of all oil traded passed through before the US and Israel launched the war on February 28.

Career and Conservation Goals

Several tankers have also struck sea mines laid by Tehran, in some cases exploding and bursting into flames. Among them was one last month that was carrying more than two million barrels of oil. Pugh has spent much of the past 40 years swimming in places from Antarctica to the Red Sea and the English Channel to urge more action to protect marine environments from climate change, pollution and loss of biodiversity.

He was the first athlete to swim across the North Pole and complete a long-distance swim in every one of the world's oceans. In 2023, he swam all 507km of the Hudson River to highlight the importance of clean rivers. His foundation says the challenges have helped secure official agreements to protect more than 3.5 million square kilometers of vulnerable ocean.

"Sport opens doors, it creates dialogue, it enables people to start thinking about these important issues," Pugh said. "My message is very simple," he added. "We've got to stop the war. We've got to open the strait, and we've got to clean up the pollution. "