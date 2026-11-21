UN Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh completes 15km swim in Strait of Hormuz amid tankers explosions to warn of ecological disaster threatening marine wildlife.

Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has successfully completed a perilous 15-kilometer swim through the Strait of Hormuz, navigating a waterway currently threatened by military conflict and industrial disasters. The United Kingdom-based athlete, who serves as a United Nations Patron of the Oceans, spent three days this week battling extreme conditions and witnessing explosions near oil tankers to highlight the severe risks facing the region's marine habitat.

Navigating Explosions And Burning Tankers

Lewis Pugh began his extraordinary challenge from the Musandam peninsula on the southern tip of the strait, ending his journey by rounding the Cape of Hormuz while wearing only swimming trunks, goggles, and a cap bearing the UN logo. Minutes after entering the water on Monday, he heard two loud explosions that rocked the sea, with an oil tanker approximately 4 kilometers away appearing to have been hit. The swimmer recalled seeing fighter jets entering the area immediately after the blasts, prompting an urgent realization that he needed to exit the water at that moment.

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Throughout the three-day event, which lasted a total of about six and a half hours of actual swimming, Pugh encountered multiple instances of violence against maritime vessels. He described passing another vessel that, after being attacked, sent fireballs into the sky, creating an environment where the water around the ship appeared to be on fire. On the second day, while returning to the harbor, he witnessed a gas carrier being struck, noting the overwhelming smell of chemicals and the intense heat of the flames rising into the atmosphere.

Ecological Threats To Marine Wildlife

Lewis Pugh warns that oil leaking from the dozens of damaged tankers since the escalation of conflict in February poses a catastrophic threat to the region's biodiversity. The strait is a critical ecological hub, home to large numbers of dolphins, turtles, and ospreys, as well as sensitive coastal mangrove forests and coral reefs. He emphasized that once chemical pollution enters this delicate ecosystem, it becomes extremely difficult to clean up, potentially causing lasting damage to the natural world.

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During his swim along the Omani coast, Pugh observed hundreds of turtles and large pods of dolphins following his support boat. He described the area as one of the most beautiful places he has ever visited and a true treasure trove of the natural world. However, the ongoing attacks by Iran on vessels, which Iran claims have traveled along unauthorized routes, have created an environment where a fifth of all oil traded previously flowed freely, now threatened by warfare and pollution.

Leveraging Sport For Environmental Advocacy

Lewis Pugh has dedicated much of the past 40 years to swimming in extreme environments, from the North Pole to Antarctica, to urge global action on climate change and ocean protection. He was the first athlete to swim across the North Pole and has completed long-distance swims in every one of the world's oceans. His foundation states that these high-profile challenges have helped secure official agreements to protect more than 3.5 million square kilometers of vulnerable ocean areas worldwide.

In 2023, Pugh swam all 507 kilometers of the Hudson River to highlight the importance of clean waterways, continuing his pattern of using sport to open doors for dialogue on critical environmental issues. He stated that the world must stop the war, reopen the strait, and address the pollution caused by the recent attacks. Pugh argued that his challenges enable people to start thinking about these important issues and that sport remains a vital tool for lobbying for green causes and protecting marine life.

Immediate Impact On Regional Trade And Ecology

The ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted a crucial artery for global energy trade, with several tankers having struck sea mines laid by Iran in recent weeks. One of these incidents involved a tanker carrying over two million barrels of oil last month, which exploded and burst into flames. These events have not only endangered human life but have also accelerated the risk of environmental degradation in a region that was previously stable.

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Lewis Pugh's swim serves as a stark reminder of the intersection between geopolitical conflict and ecological vulnerability. By physically placing himself in the path of danger, he aims to draw immediate attention to the fact that the war threatens not just commercial shipping but also the unique wildlife and ecosystems of the Persian Gulf. His efforts underscore the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to prevent further environmental catastrophe in this sensitive maritime zone.