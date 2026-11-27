Jamie Overton took 5-12 as England bowled Australia out for 108 in the third T20I at the Gabba, then chased down a rain-adjusted target of 93 to win by seven wickets and take a 2-1 series lead.

England bowled Australia out for just 108 in the third T20I at the Gabba on Friday, then chased down a rain-adjusted target of 93 to win by seven wickets and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Jamie Overton took a career-best 5-12, the best T20I figures by an England bowler against Australia. Australia were dismissed in 16.5 overs. England reached the target with 43 balls to spare. The fourth game is at the SCG on Sunday, with the final game in Canberra on Wednesday.

Also read England Chase 185 in 61 Balls to Beat Australia in Second T20

England Bounce Back At Gabba

England won the toss and bowled first on a muggy night at a ground where Australia had not lost since 2013. The Gabba, known as the Gabbatoir, has traditionally been a place of English misery, but the tourists flipped the script. Overton claimed two catches inside the powerplay before unleashing with the ball. Australia captain Mitchell Marsh waited on the sideline as the umpires confirmed Overton had got his fingers under the ball to give Dawson his first wicket.

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Marsh shook his head as he crossed the rope. Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann said on ABC Radio that Australia would be looking for 220, maybe more. Despite Marsh's early dismissal, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Sam Harper pushed the run rate up to an acceptable level. But both big hitters fell in consecutive overs.

Dawson and Overton combined to send Harper on his way for 26 off 14, with Fraser-McGurk following soon after, caught by Tom Banton at long-on off Overton for an 11-ball 22. Nikhil Chaudhary, who scored 66 and 45 in his last two innings for Australia, forwent the power of his colleagues to deliver a range of delightful dabs with delicacy and deftness.

Overton Dominates With Bouncers

Overton aimed a sharp bouncer that cracked into Chaudhary's helmet in one over, and thumped Tim David on the forearm with a 142km/h delivery the next. Overton could have had Joel Davies for a golden duck; he was dropped by a diving Adil Rashid at gully, but claimed him for his third wicket an over later when he top-edged a short ball to Sam Curran for 3.

Chaudhary hit back soon after, smashing a fearsome drive straight back at Overton, who was hit on the thumb in his follow-through. Technically it was a drop, Chaudhary getting a life on 19. He did not make use of it. The next ball after inflicting the blow on Overton's thumb, Chaudhary spooned a lofted drive straight down long-on's throat.

Overton was not done; Ben Dwarshuis was beaten for pace and edged behind for a four-ball duck to end his four overs with a double-wicket maiden and the second-best figures by an England player in T20 international cricket. Adam Zampa was fortunate to survive an LBW shout against Dawson, but then feathered behind the next ball to depart for 3 as Australia slumped to 8-107, the first wicket Overton did not play a part in.

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Australia Collapse To Lowest Total

Australia's calamitous innings plunged to a new low when Mitchell Owen, Australia's last real batting hope, was catastrophically run out for 16 by Phil Salt. Curran, who went for 16 in his first disastrous over, ended Australia's innings in his second, bowling Billy Stanlake for a duck to dismiss Australia for its lowest ever total in a home T20I. This is only the second T20I England have played at the Gabba, and that one was not even against Australia en route to the 2022 T20 World Cup title.

Australia, meanwhile, had seven wins in eight completed matches at the Gabbatoir and had not been defeated since losing to the West Indies in 2013. Contrary to its Ashes woes in Brisbane, England actually has a winning record in white-ball cricket at the Gabba, with nine wins from 17 ODIs at the venue.

England Chase Down Target Easily

A few brief rain showers were pretty much the only thing stopping England's march after the innings break, with an adjusted target of 93 in 16 overs eventually knocked off with 43 balls and seven wickets to spare. The initial source of the runs was again Aneurin Donald, with the self-professed slogger following Wednesday night's firework display on the Gold Coast by cracking 32 from 13 balls.

Given the threat the Welshman is presenting to the spectators on this tour, perhaps he should be nicknamed Donald Duck. Overton's remarkable first innings included two catches inside the powerplay and then the best T20I figures by an Englishman against Australia. Only Sam Curran, with five for 10 against Afghanistan in Perth four years ago, has better overall figures for England.

The pockets of England supporters inside the Gabba would sooner this scoreline had come 12 months earlier during that ill-fated Ashes tour, clearly, not a slightly low-key T20 affair played out to a backdrop of sandpaper-related angst. Nevertheless, they still got to watch an England fast bowler release the handbrake and make merry.