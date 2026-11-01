England Beats Wallabies 45-22 at Twickenham with Record Score

England defeated Australia 45-22 at Twickenham, scoring seven tries to three and securing their biggest ever win over the Wallabies. A late intercept try by Ben Spencer sealed the record margin after Australia had briefly threatened a comeback.

England has defeated the Wallabies 45-22 at Twickenham, handing Australia a record loss to start their spring tour. The seven-tries-to-three defeat is England's biggest ever score over Australia.

A late intercept try to Ben Spencer sealed the record margin after two consolation tries had briefly spared the Wallabies from embarrassment. There was no repeat of Australia's 2024 heroics at the famous venue on a woeful day for the visitors. England dominated every facet of play, repeatedly picking apart Australia's shoddy defence both wide and narrow.

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The hosts looked sharper in attack and it took just 90 seconds to cross the Wallabies line when defensive holes in the Aussie midfield saw winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso stroll over untouched. Luckily for the visitors, the TMO alerted referee Pierre Brousset to a forward pass four phases earlier, and the try was disallowed. The Wallabies looked panicky coming out of their quarter, and England re-applied pressure.

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After an obstruction penalty, England kicked to the corner and rolled in a try to hooker Jamie George in the 8th minute. Ryan Lonergan banged over a penalty in the 10th minute but Australia's exits continued to be poor. Though Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii was doing well catching contestable kicks, the Wallabies attack was sluggish and disorganised, and didn't penetrate at all against a fast-and-aggressive England defensive line.

England Control Territory And Score Tries

It seemed a matter of time that England would reap more dividend from their territory dominance, and that came via an Ollie Chessum try in the 25th minute in the left corner. It came from more defensive spacing problems that left an extra man on the end for England after sustained phases. The Wallabies' problems got worse when Angus Bell was sin-binned in the 32nd minute for a hip-drop tackle, which have just been outlawed in rugby.

It was not upgraded to red but Australia paid a price anyway, with England again kicking to the corner and rolling in another try to prop Joe Heyes. The Wallabies began playing directly with a man down, belatedly, and it proved more effective. But panicky play in England's half kept turning the ball over, and the Aussies had to rely on Max Jorgensen to get them back in striking distance.

The winger poached an England wide pass on the halfway line and ran in to score, making the halftime deficit just nine points at 19-10. In a telling stat, Australia didn't enter England's quarter until the 37th minute of the game. It didn't take England long to restore their lead though, when they scored soon after the halftime break when caught out defensively again in the wide channel.

A line break led to a try by halfback Jack Van Poortvliet in the 42nd minute, who was trailing on the inside. The Wallabies tried opening the game up but continued to cough the ball up, or concede penalties when in attack, and they could ill-afford the errors, given their problems in defence as well. Henry Pollock entered the game on the wing, covering the spot on a 6-2 bench, and his impact proved fatal for the Wallabies.

Pollock Adds Two Tries For England

After another ball kicked out of the full turnover, England steamed towards Australia's line and Pollock finished off a try in the 54th minute out wide. He scored another and that pushed England out to a 28-point lead. Two tries in three minutes midway through the second half to flashy back-rower Henry Pollock - while deployed as a winger - was enough to end the contest.

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The decision to start powerhouse back-rower Rob Valetini was exposed as a never-to-be-repeated mistake by the Wallabies' inability to make any headway against a strong England defence. The Wallabies' attack wasn't any better than their defence, and most promising opportunities were ruined by a steady stream of errors or penalties. The entry of Filipo Daugunu and Ben Donaldson in the last 25 minutes saw the Wallabies attack begin to throw better punches, and the Reds winger scored.

Jeremy Williams also crossed after a long-range attack. Late tries to Filipo Daugunu and Jeremy Williams in the last quarter helped the scoreline but the game was well and truly lost by then. But Daugunu gave away a try to England in the dying stages by trying to pop an offload that was intercepted by Ben Spencer.

Two consolation tries to the Wallabies in the last quarter appeared to have saved the Wallabies from the embarrassment of a record margin of defeat (24), but a late intercept try to Ben Spencer ensured England did it the other way, posting their biggest ever score over the Wallabies. Wallabies captain Harry Wilson acknowledged the disparity in performance.

Wallabies Captain Reacts To Heavy Defeat

We struggled to get our game going, England put us under the pump in the first half and we didn't get too many a-zone entries, Wilson said. England were the better side. They fronted up physically. Our defence wasn't physical enough, and we didn't slow the ball down.

Credit to England. The comprehensive nature of the loss suggests significant work is required in both defensive solidity and attacking efficiency to compete with top-tier international sides. The result serves as a harsh reality check for the Australian squad as they continue their tour.