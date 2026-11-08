England Defeat Australia 45-22 to Boost Rugby World Cup Hopes

Steve Borthwick's England side delivered a dominant 45-22 victory over Australia, showcasing improved discipline and attacking flair. This win offers a crucial confidence boost for the Six Nations team as they prepare for upcoming fixtures against Japan and New Zealand.

England secured a commanding 45-22 victory over Australia, delivering a definitive response to recent internal doubts surrounding Steve Borthwick's leadership. The result serves as a stark rebuke to media reports suggesting discord within the squad, proving the team remains united and focused on high-level performance.

England Dominates Australia With High Point Score

England defeated Australia by a margin of 23 points, scoring a record number of points against the Wallabies in this calendar year encounter. The seven-try performance highlighted a team that was far more energetic and disciplined than expected, effectively silencing critics who feared the squad would be distracted by off-field noise.

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The victory provides a necessary confidence boost for a team still recovering from a dismal Six Nations campaign that placed immense pressure on the coaching regime. By executing their strategy with precision, England demonstrated that they have the capacity to compete at the highest level despite previous inconsistencies in their play.

Key Players Drive England's Attacking Momentum

Manny Feyi-Waboso established himself as a constant threat in the first half, creating numerous dangers for the Australian defense until his replacement at halftime. His presence forced the Wallabies to adjust their defensive structures constantly, opening up space for other attackers to exploit.

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Henry Pollock justified his selection as a substitute by scoring two tries, showcasing the depth and excitement of England's wide attacking talent. His electric bursts to the line included a memorable 'pulse check' celebration, signaling his arrival as a major force in the squad's future plans.

Other scorers included Jamie George, Ollie Chessum, Joe Heyes, and Jack van Poortvliet, each contributing to the comprehensive nature of the win. Van Poortvliet specifically answered for an earlier interception pass that had gifted Australia a try, demonstrating the squad's resilience and ability to bounce back from individual errors.

Discipline and Defense Define England's Success

The team's three defining attributes-defense, discipline, and desire-were conspicuous throughout the match, allowing them to control the tempo from the outset. England recorded seven clean breaks in the first half compared to just one for Australia, highlighting their superior ball retention and attacking structure.

While a potential early try by Feyi-Waboso was disallowed due to a forward pass by Ben Curry, England maintained pressure through prolonged lineout drives and effective mauling. The physicality of the English pack was evident, with players like George and Chessum dominating at the set-piece.

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Australia Struggles With Penalties and Errors

Australia faced significant challenges, including a yellow card for Angus Bell for an illegal hip drop tackle on Feyi-Waboso, which further weakened their defensive structure. The Wallabies were reduced to 14 men and trailed 19-3, making a comeback mathematically difficult given England's sustained pressure.

Despite consolation tries from Filipo Daugunu and Jeremy Williams, Australia could not match England's consistency or energy. A late interception by Ben Spencer to complete the scoring underscored the comprehensive nature of England's dominance and Australia's inability to regain control.

Next Steps Against Japan and New Zealand

England now looks ahead to crucial upcoming fixtures against Japan and New Zealand over the next two Saturdays. If the squad can maintain this high strike rate and defensive solidity, they remain in contention for a place in the final of the Rugby World Cup.

The performance against Australia suggests that Borthwick's regime has regained its footing, with the team showing trust in its attacking options and discipline in its defensive setups. This win serves as a vital stepping stone for a squad aiming to peak at the most critical moments of the tournament.