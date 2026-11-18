England secured a decisive 97-run victory over Australia in the third ODI at Ninja Stadium. The win clinched the series for England while Cameron Green was forced to leave the field after a helmet injury during the match.

England Cricket has successfully defeated Australia Cricket by 97 runs in the deciding third one-day international match. The series decider took place at Ninja Stadium in Hobart on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. This victory secures the overall series win for England and marks a significant disappointment for the host nation.

Match Details And Key Performances

Australia required 329 runs to win the match but were bowled out for 231 in the 47th over. Young England quick bowler Sonny Baker was the standout performer with the ball. He took four wickets for 45 runs during his spell. Liam Dawson also contributed significantly with figures of 3-42. Earlier in the innings, England posted a strong total of 328 runs. This total was built on a powerful 133-run partnership from opener Ben Duckett. Duckett scored 115 balls during his aggressive innings. England started strongly but faced resistance from Australian part-time spinner Matthew Renshaw. Renshaw took three wickets for 51 runs. He dismissed Joe Root in the 15th over and Jordan Cox via stumping. Ben Duckett was eventually caught for a top-edged shot.

Also read Cricket Australia press conference at 1.30pm AEDT before Australia v England ODI decider in Hobart

Green Injury And Australia Batting Collapse

The match saw a major incident involving Australian allrounder Cameron Green. Green was forced to leave the field in the 27th over. He was struck in the helmet by a bouncer delivered by Gus Atkinson. Green left the ground with blood in his mouth following the impact. The Australian chase began poorly with early dismissals. Travis Head scored four runs before being dismissed. Mitchell Marsh was out for one run in the second over. Matt Rensshaw scored 55 runs in a salvage attempt. Jack Edwards played a shot during the match. Jack Edwards of Australia was dismissed later in the innings. Alex Carey was run out after scoring 37 runs. This left Australia in a difficult position at 5-115. Cameron Green scored three runs before his injury.

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Selection Issues And Team Dynamics

Australia entered the match without a specialist spinner. Adam Zampa was a last-minute out due to back spasms. This absence impacted the bowling strategy significantly. Mahli Beardman bowled but did not perform well. He finished with figures of 0-54 in the match. Beardman had starred in the previous game with six wickets. Will Jacks of England scored a half-century. Jacks scored 59 runs from 48 deliveries. He was batting with the tail in the lower order. Jacks was the last batter dismissed. He holed out off the bowling of allrounder Jack Edwards. Josh Inglis of Australia celebrated catching out Ben Duckett of England. The dismissal was off a delivery from Matthew Renshaw of Australia.

Future Schedule And World Cup Prep

England has established dominance with this series win. Australia now faces a long gap in ODI cricket. The next ODI is scheduled for August against New Zealand. Australia will also play three warm-up matches in Zimbabwe. These matches occur before the World Cup begins in October. The loss adds to a turbulent period for Australian cricket. Former opener Cameron Bancroft made claims about sandpaper ball tampering. Bancroft stated the Test side knew of the 2018 incident. The upcoming schedule will test Australia's preparation for the global tournament.