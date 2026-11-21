England captain Maro Itoje credited former skipper Lewis Moody for inspiring a record 37-12 victory over New Zealand at Twickenham in the Nations Championship.

England secured a historic 37-12 victory over New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday, driven by emotional support from former captain Lewis Moody. The win marks the home side's first back-to-back triumphs against the All Blacks since 2003, delivering a record-breaking performance in the Nations Championship.

Lewis Moody Emotional Support Lifts Team

Former England captain Lewis Moody, who played 71 Tests for the national team between 2001 and 2011, received a massive ovation from the Twickenham crowd as he joined the squad to face the New Zealand pre-match haka. Moody, who announced his Motor Neurone Disease (MND) diagnosis last year, spent time with the players prior to the match and presented them with their shirts for the game.

Also read England Deliver Historic Rout of New Zealand 37-12 in Twickenham

Current England captain Maro Itoje stated that Moody provided an extra lift for the squad. Itoje noted that the players jumped at the opportunity to support their former leader, emphasizing that Moody's presence and his address to the team before the haka were crucial for their morale. The emotional scenes highlighted the deep respect the current squad holds for the 2003 Rugby World Cup winner.

England Dominates New Zealand With Five Tries

England capitalized on the early momentum to race into a lead and ultimately win the match at a canter. The team ran in five tries against the All Blacks, inflicting New Zealand's second straight defeat following their shock loss to Wales the previous week. This comprehensive victory at Twickenham solidified England's dominance in the fixture and celebrated a significant milestone in their rugby history.

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Itoje emphasized that the most critical factor was how the team started the game against New Zealand. He advised not to pay too much attention to specific responses to the haka, noting that historical teams have used different formations. Instead, he stressed that the execution of the opening phase of the match was the primary driver of their success and the subsequent 37-12 scoreline.

Stakeholder Views On Performance And Future

Maro Itoje remained determined that his side must continue to improve despite the impressive result. After securing four consecutive victories over Fiji, Argentina, Australia, and Japan, England was prepared for a stern test from the All Blacks. Itoje stated that the team does not want this performance to be their ceiling, urging players to push for better standards in upcoming matches.

The captain highlighted that the squad has an amazing opportunity to progress further, regardless of how the remaining fixtures fall. The focus remains on sustained improvement rather than resting on the laurels of a single dominant performance. This mindset reflects the high standards expected of the English team in international rugby.

Nations Championship Standings And Next Steps

South Africa topped the Southern Hemisphere standings after their 20-17 victory over Ireland in Dublin secured a losing bonus point. This result ensures that South Africa will play in next week's final of the Nations Championship. The other matches in the championship saw Scotland overwhelm Japan 67-5 and Fiji defeat Italy 21-16 in Udine.

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These results shape the broader landscape of the Nations Championship, setting the stage for the final round of matches. England looks to build on their historic win, while South Africa aims to capitalize on their standings advantage in the upcoming final. The tournament continues to showcase high-level competitive rugby across both hemispheres.