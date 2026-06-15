England face selection upheaval for second Test after Robinson ruled out

England face more selection upheaval for the second Test after Ollie Robinson was ruled out due to a sore knee. Robinson, who guided England to victory in the first Test against New Zealand, will miss the second match. The England and Wales Cricket Board called up uncapped Henry Crocombe as cover.

England face more selection upheaval for the second Test after Robinson was ruled out due to a sore knee. Ollie Robinson , the seamer who guided England to victory in the first Test against New Zealand , will miss the second match due to a sore right knee.

He took seven wickets, including five in the first innings, to be named player of the match as England won by 115 runs on a difficult wicket at Lord's. Robinson's knee soreness occurred after a training session on Friday and he underwent a scan the following day. The England and Wales Cricket Board called up uncapped Henry Crocombe as cover. Robinson will remain with the squad and undergo rehab work on his knee ahead of the third Test.

The second match of the three-Test series begins at The Oval on Wednesday. England are already without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson, who were left out of the second test following an investigation into an incident in a London nightclub. The ECB's decision to call up Crocombe may be seen as a precautionary measure to ensure England have sufficient cover for the rest of the series.

The absence of Robinson and potentially other players may impact England's chances in the second Test, but the team's depth and experience may be enough to see them through. The Oval Test is expected to be a closely contested match, with both teams looking to gain an advantage in the series. The weather forecast for the match is currently uncertain, with a chance of rain and overcast conditions.

The England team will be looking to adapt to the conditions and make the most of the available light. The Oval Test is a crucial match for both teams, with the winner taking a significant step towards claiming the series. The match is expected to be a thrilling contest, with both teams giving their all to emerge victorious. The England team will be looking to build on their victory in the first Test and continue their winning streak.

However, the absence of key players may impact their chances of success. The Oval Test is a test of England's strength and depth, and the team will be looking to prove themselves in the face of adversity. The match is expected to be a closely contested and thrilling contest, with both teams giving their all to emerge victorious. The Oval Test is a crucial match for both teams, and the winner will take a significant step towards claiming the series





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England Ollie Robinson New Zealand The Oval Ben Stokes Gus Atkinson Henry Crocombe

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