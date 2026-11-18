England secured their first ODI series victory in Australia with a nine-wicket win in Hobart, driven by Ben Duckett's century and Harry Brook's tactical leadership.

England cricket team secured a historic nine-wicket victory in Hobart to win the one-day international series 2-1, marking the first time the tourists have overturned a deficit to claim an ODI title on Australian soil. The decisive match unfolded under the lights at the Derwent Estuary, where England's batting lineup dominated before their bowlers dismantled Australia's chase with clinical precision. This triumph stands in stark contrast to the controversies surrounding the 2018 sandpaper scandal, as current captain Harry Brook and his squad focused solely on on-field performance rather than past narratives.

Duckett Century Sets Tone for England Victory

Ben Duckett scored a monumental 133 runs off 115 balls, anchoring England's innings to a competitive total of 328 for all out in 48.3 overs. The left-hander hit 15 fours and three sixes, providing a solid foundation that allowed Will Jacks to contribute a crucial half-century later in the innings. England's captain Harry Brook's decision to bat first after winning the toss proved astute, as Duckett's century on Australian soil knit together a fragile middle order. Despite wickets falling at intervals, Duckett's calm demeanor and ability to rotate the strike kept the scoreboard ticking over effectively against the Australian bowling attack.

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Jacks and Archer Support Top Order

Will Jacks played a pivotal role as the vice-captain, scoring 59 runs from 48 balls to stabilize the innings after early collapses. His innings combined clean hitting with a cool head, ensuring England avoided a potential crisis at 172 for four in the 29th over. Earlier in the lineup, Jofra Archer was promoted to number six in an experimental move, but the effort ultimately failed to change the game's trajectory. Jack Edwards took four wickets for the all-rounder, complementing Duckett and Jacks to ensure England posted a commanding total that Australia struggled to match.

Marsh and Carey Provide Resistance

Australia's batting effort was led by Mitch Marsh, who scored 44 runs from 35 balls, including 15 fours and three sixes, to give the tourists a strong start. Marsh's partnership with Alex Carey added 74 runs for the fourth wicket, hinting at a possible contest before the innings collapsed. Carey, who had been recalled as a batter, contributed significantly before being run out following a mix-up with Cameron Green. The run-out was a critical moment, as it removed a key run-scorer and shifted the momentum firmly in England's favor during the chase.

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Atkinson and Baker Dismantle Australia

Liam Dawson and Tom Baker were the primary architects of Australia's batting collapse, taking crucial wickets to seal the victory. Dawson claimed three wickets, including a sharp return catch off Matt Renshaw, while Baker took four for 45, including the final wicket of Spencer Johnson. The Australian lower order failed to keep up with the required run rate, compounded by Cameron Green retiring hurt with blood pouring from his mouth after a clash with Gus Atkinson. Atkinson's dismissal of Travis Head for the third time in the series further highlighted England's bowling dominance, leaving Australia short of their target.

Historic Series Win for Brook's Squad

This series win marks a significant milestone for Harry Brook's England team, who overcame the absence of key Australian players like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. The victory was described as low-key yet encouraging, showcasing the team's ability to perform under pressure in challenging conditions. England's success in Hobert completes a 2-1 series win, demonstrating their resilience and tactical flexibility in one-day cricket. The win also serves as a psychological boost for the team, who had previously struggled in Ashes conditions a year earlier, proving their capability to compete at the highest level on Australian turf.