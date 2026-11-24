England chased down 185 with 41 balls to spare as Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt shared a 151-run opening stand to level the five-match T20 series at 1-1.

England chased down Australia's 185 with ease to win the second T20 international by eight wickets on Tuesday and level the five-match series at 1-1.

Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt shared a blistering 151-run opening partnership as the visitors reached 188-2 in 13.1 overs, with 41 balls to spare. England took control from the outset and dismantled the target at a rapid rate. Donald smashed 85 off 32 balls, including nine sixes and four fours, before falling to Riley Meredith with England on 151-1.

Also read England Chase 185 to Level T20 Series as Donald and Salt Star

Salt made 58 from 30 deliveries, striking four sixes and five fours before Ben Dwarshuis produced a remarkable one-handed caught-and-bowled dismissal to remove him. Captain Harry Brook, who finished 10 not out, and Tom Banton, who made 26 not out, completed the chase with ease. Banton sealed victory with a six. The openers had pulverised 13 sixes between them, and Banton's third six was the team's 16th as England cruised past the target with eight wickets and seven overs remaining.

Advertisement

England captain praises opening partnership

Brook praised the opening pair after the win. That was unbelievable, Brook said of the Donald-Salt partnership. It was explosive to say the least. Those two put on an absolute clinic.

They should be very proud of their performance. Donald reached his fifty off 18 balls during a 26-run over from Nikhil Chaudhary, before Salt sent four balls over the rope in a Joel Davies over to bring up his half century. It was England's equal-third fastest T20 fifty. With a century in sight, Donald finally holed out attempting to hit a 10th six when Riley Meredith, the pick of the bowlers with 1-18 off three overs, was reintroduced.

Australia captain loses toss and early wickets

Dwarshuis then left Salt shaking his head with his sharp return catch, but the damage had been done. Earlier, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bat after his side's three-wicket victory in Saturday's series opener. He launched successive sixes at the start of the innings before chipping a catch back to bowler Henry Crocombe, who took 2-40, on 15.

Jake Fraser-McGurk teased a break-out knock when he hit three sixes in five balls to rocket to 27 off 13 balls. But, with his tail up, he tried to hit Sam Curran's first ball out of the ground and only succeeded in finding mid-off. Curran finished with 2-29. That wicket stopped the hosts in their tracks, with Sam Harper run out later in the over by England debutant James Coles with a diving underarm throw.

Advertisement

Second-gamer Lachlan Shaw struggled against the spin of Adil Rashid, making 10 off 17, as Rashid helped tighten England's grip with 1-26. Australia slumped to 84-5 after 11 overs. But the in-form Chaudhary settled things with 45 off 35 and shared a 49-run stand with Joel Davies, who made 39 off 24. Ben Dwarshuis then wrecked Curran's figures with three consecutive sixes off the final three balls of the innings, lifting Australia to 184-8.

Marsh reflects on batting collapse

Marsh reflected on the total after the game. 182, I thought we were in the game, Marsh said. Surface got good at the end, but hats off, sometimes good balls were going 40 rows back. I think we were four down at the end of the power play, we probably didn't give ourselves a chance. But we came off the ground thinking we were 10-15 over par, shows how much I know.

The series now stands level at 1-1 ahead of the third match.