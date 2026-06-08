England's A&E Crisis: Over 1,300 Monthly Deaths Tied to Long Waits, Experts Warn

Analysis by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine reveals a tenfold increase in excess deaths linked to long emergency department waits, prompting calls for urgent systemic solutions.

More than 1,300 deaths per month in England are linked to long waits in accident and emergency departments, according to an analysis by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine.

The figures show a tenfold increase over the past decade, with over 300 excess deaths per week in 2025 compared to 30 per week in 2015. Dr Ian Higginson, president of the RCEM, expressed dismay at the lack of political attention to the crisis, stating that the number of deaths explicitly demonstrates a failing system. He questioned how many more deaths are needed before a meaningful plan is implemented.

The analysis used a peer-reviewed method from a 2021 study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal, which found one excess death for every 72 patients waiting eight to 12 hours in A&E before being admitted. The risk of death begins after five hours and increases with longer waits. Using this method, the RCEM estimated 15,860 excess deaths in 2025, down slightly from 16,644 in 2024 but nearly ten times higher than the 1,657 in 2015.

Dr Higginson, an emergency physician, described the situation as heartbreaking because patients arrive in need but staff cannot work effectively due to overcrowding. He criticized the focus on treating the least sick patients to improve headline statistics rather than those who need care most. He called for solutions targeting root causes instead of recycled ideas and quick fixes.

He welcomed the government's commitment to eliminate corridor care but stressed that until long waits for admission are prioritized, the underlying issue remains unaddressed. Without change, he warned, A&Es will remain in constant distress and patients will continue to die unnecessarily. Prof Nicola Ranger, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, described the death toll as a catastrophe that has gone unchecked for too long.

She called for sustainable, system-wide solutions including investment in hospital beds and the nursing workforce, better access to primary care, community nursing, and social care capacity. Dr Vicky Price, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, labeled the deaths a national shame and noted that overcrowding is worsening. A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said long waits are unacceptable and expressed condolences.

They highlighted that A&E waiting times are at their lowest in half a decade but acknowledged more work is needed. The government is investing over £215 million in 40 new same-day emergency care and urgent treatment centers to reduce pressure on A&E. Additionally, specialist teams are being deployed to NHS trusts with the worst corridor care levels to eradicate the practice.

The situation has prompted broader calls for reform, including shared NHS patient records to reduce unnecessary visits and improved data sharing between GPs and hospitals





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