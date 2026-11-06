England Squad: Jobe Bellingham Call-Up and Key Absences for Croatia and Spain

Thomas Tuchel names Jobe Bellingham in England squad for Nations League. Harry Kane nears record cap. Key exclusions include Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has announced his squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain, featuring a notable inclusion in the form of Jobe Bellingham. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder joins his older brother Jude Bellingham, who plays for Real Madrid, in the national team setup. This selection comes as the national team prepares for crucial European matchups in the coming days.

Midfield Adjustments and Jobe Bellingham Inclusion

Jobe Bellingham receives his first senior call-up due to a shortage of fit central midfielders. Thomas Tuchel explained that Alex Scott remains unavailable because of an injury sustained during the previous training camp. Additionally, Myles Lewis-Skelly is suspended for the opening match against Croatia after accumulating a yellow card. This combination of factors left the coaching staff with limited options in the center of the park, necessitating the call for additional depth.

Also read Jude Bellingham Calvin Klein Ad Campaign Sparks Debate on Underwear Trends

Jobe Bellingham is utilized as a No 6 at Borussia Dortmund but is comfortable playing as a No 8, which is his primary position for England's under-21 side. He transferred from Sunderland to Dortmund in the summer of 2025. Tuchel praised the young midfielder, noting that former England U21 manager Lee Carsley has spoken highly of him for weeks. The head coach stated that Bellingham deserves to make an impression at the senior level after delivering solid performances for his club.

Other Call-Ups and Striker Record

Tuchel has also included Josh King and Ben White in the squad to strengthen different areas of the team. Josh King, a 19-year-old midfielder for Fulham, impressed during England's pre-World Cup warm-up camp in the summer and has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season. The manager highlighted King's flexibility, noting he can train in all four offensive positions and provide cover on the wings or in the No 10 role.

Advertisement

Ben White has retained his place in the squad after being a regular starter for Arsenal this season. Tuchel emphasized that it was time to call up the defender again, praising his impressive form and fitness. The manager explicitly urged fans to avoid booing White, who was jeered at Wembley in March after leaving the pitch during the 2022 World Cup. Tuchel stated that White deserves to open a new chapter and receive positive feedback from the crowd for his current contributions.

Harry Kane is expected to reach a historic milestone during this campaign. The Bayern Munich striker is in line to win his 126th cap for the men's team in the match against Croatia. This appearance would make him England's all-time record appearance holder. Tuchel described Kane as an extraordinary player, particularly following his recent Ballon d'Or win. The manager noted that achieving the award and setting the appearance record so close together underscores Kane's professional status and attitude.

Notable Exclusions and Tactical Implications

Several high-profile players are absent from the current squad due to various reasons. Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo, and Noni Madueke are not included. Tuchel specified that Nico O'Reilly had to withdraw due to an injury, while Dean Henderson and Jordan Henderson remain on the outside. Trent Alexander-Arnold has kept his spot despite some recent bench appearances for his club.

Injuries have kept out Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Tino Livramento, John Stones, Bukayo Saka, and Marcus Rashford. Other players such as Dan Burn, Phil Foden, Ollie Watkins, and Ivan Toney have been overlooked. Rico Lewis, who received a late call-up for the previous camp, has also been omitted from this list. These absences impact the tactical choices available to Tuchel for the upcoming games.

Advertisement

Wing Options and Squad Dynamics

With Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke unavailable, the right-wing position has become a point of discussion. Thomas Tuchel indicated that Morgan Rogers, who plays for Chelsea, is regarded as the first-choice option on the right wing. He is supported by Rio Ngumoha from Liverpool. However, the manager noted that Josh King and Morgan Gibbs-White are also capable of playing in that area, providing tactical versatility.

The squad includes 21 sets of brothers who have played for England's men's team, highlighting the strong family connections in English football. The most recent pairs to represent the nation include Nathaniel and Trevoh Chalobah, Gary and Phil Neville, and Bobby and Jack Charlton. This new inclusion of the Bellingham brothers adds another layer to this historical statistic as England faces Croatia and Spain.