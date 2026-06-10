England vs Costa Rica Friendly in Orlando Delayed by Severe Thunderstorm

A intense thunderstorm in Orlando has delayed the England vs Costa Rica friendly match at Inter&Co Stadium, with kick-off postponed indefinitely due to waterlogged pitch and lightning. Stadium safety protocols enforce a 45-minute wait after each lightning strike.

The scheduled friendly match between England and Costa Rica at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando , Florida, has been thrown into uncertainty due to a severe thunderstorm that has drenched the area and left the pitch waterlogged.

Originally set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. BST), the match has been officially delayed, though officials have not yet announced a new start time or confirmed whether the game will proceed at all. The storm, which began with intense rainfall and lightning strikes around 1:38 p.m. local time, has caused significant disruptions both inside and outside the stadium.

Fans have been advised to stay away from ticket collection points, which were temporarily closed for safety reasons, with a message from the announcers stating they hope to resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so. The downpour was so heavy that one journalist, David Hytner, who dashed just 50 yards from a car park into a hotel, was utterly drenched and had to change clothes.

The scene is reminiscent of other extreme weather events encountered during pre-season tours, such as a memorable storm in Jakarta during an Arsenal tour, but the current conditions in Orlando are among the worst witnessed. The delay is governed by strict safety protocols designed to protect players, staff, and spectators.

According to the stadium's guidelines, if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius, the referee has the authority to suspend the match, with play resuming no earlier than 45 minutes after the last lightning strike. However, if further lightning occurs, the 45-minute clock resets, potentially extending the delay indefinitely. Forecasts suggest the storm may clear before the original kick-off time, but the unpredictable nature of such weather systems means the situation remains fluid.

This is not an isolated incident; similar weather-related delays have affected matches across Florida, a region prone to sudden afternoon thunderstorms during the summer months. The England team, preparing for the upcoming World Cup in Russia, had hoped for a smooth final warm-up fixture, but the storm has added an element of unpredictability to their preparations. Despite the weather setback, the match carries significant meaning for both teams.

England, under manager Gareth Southgate, are looking to build momentum after a successful qualifying campaign, with the semi-finals in Russia a realistic target. The Costa Rica side, known for their resilient defense and counter-attacking style, aim to test themselves against top-tier opposition. The historical context adds another layer: England and Costa Rica have met previously, most notably in the 2014 World Cup group stage, where Costa Rica secured a surprising 1-0 victory.

That result remains a talking point among fans, but the current squad is focused on the task ahead, regardless of the weather. For now, everyone waits for the storm to pass, hoping that the match can go ahead and provide a fitting pre-tournament spectacle





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Thunderstorm Orlando England Vs Costa Rica Match Delay Safety Protocols

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