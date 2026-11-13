England Win Third Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Title Over France

England beat France 50-38 in Wollongong to claim a third Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup title. Australia's Wheelaroos beat Ireland 70-24 for third.

England is the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup champion for a third time after beating France 50-38 in a fiery, exhilarating final in Wollongong. The English team secured the title and celebrated by prompting a rousing rendition of the English sporting anthem Three Lions.

The decisive moment came on the cusp of half-time, when England's superstar Jack Brown rolled half the length of the pitch to collect a perfectly weighted kick from Rob Hawkins. That try put England ahead and shaped a final between the two great powers of the sport, who have now combined to win all five World Cup titles to date.

Also read The 150 minutes of football that earned Ponga world rugby league’s top award

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final Details

England beat France 50-38 after a topsy-turvy first half in which the lead changed hands several times. The final was decided by a late surge that followed a tightly contested second half.

England raced to a 10-0 lead within the first 10 minutes, but was pegged back quickly. French livewire Leo Hivernat scored a try and produced a brilliant no-look pass to set up Damien Dore.

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Tempers flared in the first half when England's Mason Billington shoved Hivernat to the ground. That moment prompted a mid-court coming-together between the two teams, and France then enjoyed a flurry of quick points.

England eventually regained its composure. Hawkins levelled the scores in the right corner before setting up Brown in the half's dying moments.

France Fight Back as Dany Denuwelaer Scores Hat-Trick

France pushed England hard in the second half, with Dany Denuwelaer crossing for a second-half hat-trick. England still proved too strong in the closing stages.

Brown scored twice in the second half to complete his treble, and Joe Coyd finished with four tries. England kept the advantage for most of a hotly contested second half before surging clear late.

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Wheelaroos Beat Ireland 70-24 for Third Place

Australia's Wheelaroos beat Ireland 70-24 in the third-place play-off, finishing their campaign on a high. The win came against an Irish side ranked one place ahead of them in the world rankings.

Still licking their wounds from the 86-18 loss to England in Tuesday's semifinal, the Wheelaroos were determined to end the tournament well. Cory Cannane crossed within a minute, and Toby Popple completed a quickfire double to put the tournament hosts 16-0 ahead with just seven minutes played.

Ireland's Cian Horgan hit back barely 60 seconds later, but that four-pointer was Australia's only concession in a dominant first half. Wheelaroos captain Bayley McKenna was a surprise omission from coach Brett Clark's starting five, but returned early to score his ninth try of the competition.

Australia reached the break with a 36-point advantage. McKenna continued to influence the game, providing a deft assist for Daniel Anstey before scoring two late tries to complete his hat-trick. Anstey also finished with a treble, and the Wheelaroos secured third place, equalling their second-best finish in tournament history.