Josh Canham to make Twickenham debut for Wallabies against England

Wallabies lock Josh Canham will play his first Test in the northern hemisphere against England at Twickenham, having chosen Australia over England and Japan.

Wallabies lock Josh Canham will play his first Test match in London against England at Twickenham this weekend, his first Test rugby in the northern hemisphere.

The 25-year-old second-rower has been a standout for the Wallabies in his first full year as a Test player. He proved his international calibre with three strong performances against Ireland, France and Italy in the opening three matches of the Nations Championship in July. Canham was named man of the match against Italy after a historic three-try performance. He also earned selection in the World XV of former England five-eighth-turned-Times columnist Stuart Barnes.

Also read NBA Season Review: Josh Giddey, Matisse Thybulle, and Jalen Daniels Performance Analysis

Canham eager to test himself against Maro Itoje

He is eager to test himself against imposing second-rowers like England skipper Maro Itoje. I have been watching England for years now, so to finally get to play in the northern hemisphere at Twickenham is going to be amazing, Canham said. In one sliding-doors version of Canham life, the big second-rower might have been wearing white in this contest. He was approached by leading England club Northampton early in his career at the Melbourne Rebels.

Advertisement

His father Jeremy was a back-rower for the Saints in the 1980s. Armed with a British passport and with many relatives still in the Midlands, Canham briefly considered moving. The Canhams shifted all over the world due to Jeremy job. Josh was born in the US before they settled in Melbourne 17 years ago.

I talked to Northampton earlier in my career, and it was really appealing, but I was not ready and there was so much opportunity in Australia, he said. I did not want to give away the opportunity to play for the Wallabies. Although I have two English parents I felt Australian and I am Australian, so playing for the Wallabies has always been my dream.

Canham chose Wallabies over Japanese club move

Canham held firm on the same dream when the Rebels closed in 2024 and he was offered big bucks to join a Japanese club. He moved to Brisbane instead, where he began playing at the Reds under now Wallabies coach Les Kiss. Canham athletic game, honed by years of elite junior basketball, was a perfect fit for Kiss ambitious style.

The 202-centimetre, 120-kilogram second-rower made his Test debut last year and moved into the Wallabies as a main character this year. Strong performances against some northern-hemisphere heavyweights in July helped instil confidence in Canham that he belonged. It is always something in the back of your head, impostor syndrome, but I try and just put that out of my head for those games and just focus on what I could do, he said.

Yeah, now that I have played OK at this level, it is going to give me confidence to build on that. I am not going to take a step back now and be comfortable; I just want to strive to be even better. Canham is expected to return to the Wallabies starting side, named tomorrow morning AEDT, in a team otherwise mostly unchanged from their last-start loss against New Zealand in Sydney.

Advertisement

Wallabies team news ahead of England clash

Len Ikitau return from concussion is set to mean Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will play on the wing, where his aerial athleticism will be best put to use against England barrage of contestable kicks. After a solid showing in Sydney, Declan Meredith is also set to retain the No.10 jersey ahead of Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson, who are both returning from injury. Canham will be a big piece of the puzzle if the Wallabies beat England.

He is already the team main lineout caller, and his capacity to use feet at the line or offload will also help Australia get front-foot ball. That deception was missed in the Bledisloe series, when Canham was out with a hamstring injury and the Wallabies big men were smashed with predictable one-out carries. Canham played the last half of the second Test, and it was the one in which Australia opened up the All Blacks and won the term 14-7.

There will be plenty of extended Canham family in the Twickenham stands. They may not be wearing gold but Josh is confident they will be in his corner. Probably. Their expat English parents, Jeremy and Julie, still have a smidge of the old country in them.

They are pretty Australian now, too, Josh Canham says. We have been there quite a while so, yeah, they are 50-50, I would say.