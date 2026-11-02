Western Sydney Wanderers chairman Paul Lederer slams NSW Police over fan treatment

Paul Lederer, chairman of Western Sydney Wanderers, has condemned the over-policing of A-League fans as totally unacceptable after a silent protest by the Red and Black Bloc during Saturday's goalless draw with Macarthur.

Western Sydney Wanderers chairman Paul Lederer has launched a blistering attack on NSW Police over the treatment of A-League fans, calling it totally unacceptable and demanding an end to heavy-handed tactics.

His statement on Monday followed a silent protest by the club's active supporter group, the Red and Black Bloc (RBB), during Saturday's goalless draw between the Wanderers and Macarthur at Campbelltown Sports Stadium. The RBB staged the silent protest in the opening 20 minutes of the match, withholding their usual active support. They also held banners that read Stand Up For Fans. Not Police Demands as a message to the Australian Professional Leagues (APL).

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NSW Police demand surrender of fan items

The group said they had been directed by NSW Police to surrender their drums, megaphone and banners two hours before kick-off, and the items would only be returned if fans were deemed to have behaved appropriately during the match. Both coaches expressed support for the protest. Macarthur coach and former Socceroo Sasa Ognenovski and Wanderers counterpart Ufuk Talay backed the fans, and Lederer joined them on Monday with a lengthy statement.

Ognenovski warned that fans won't turn up if they continue to be unfairly restricted. Lederer described the weekend's events as representing a tipping point in relation to how supporters are managed. Since the beginning of the season, we have witnessed repeated issues surrounding the treatment of our supporters. The events of this weekend have brought those frustrations to a tipping point, Lederer said.

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The treatment of our members and fans has been totally unacceptable. Enough is enough. He said there was no justification for the presence of riot police at games. For too long, our supporters have faced excessive policing, policing that you as members and fans pay for, Lederer wrote.

Lederer cites excessive policing examples

Recent examples include hundreds of fans being withheld from entering the Sydney Derby for up to 30 minutes, the moving goalposts around concession items, and over the weekend, up to 20 Public Order and Riot Squad officers were positioned at times behind our supporter bays in Campbelltown. This only adds to the feeling of intimidation experienced by the families that largely make up our supporter base.

Lederer stressed that the club does not condone anti-social behaviour from any individual and that those who do the wrong thing must be held accountable. But the actions of individuals should never define an entire fan base, he said. We recognise and respect the responsibility of NSW Police, stadium authorities and the A-Leagues to ensure everyone's safety. But that responsibility must be exercised fairly, consistently and with respect for those attending our matches.

He said the level of treatment is neither reasonable nor proportionate, and there is no justification for a riot squad presence at our football matches. For over a decade, we have worked in good faith with the relevant authorities, investing significant time in constructive dialogue and building relationships to address longstanding challenges. But our patience and willingness to work collaboratively should never be mistaken for acceptance.

Our members and fans have waited long enough, and deserve to be treated with common sense and the utmost respect. As chairman, I have a responsibility to protect the future of the Western Sydney Wanderers. That means standing up for the people who give this club life, Lederer said. I will not accept our members and fans being treated as though their passion makes them any less deserving of respect.

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Wanderers chairman vows to protect fans

Neither will this club. We will continue to raise our concerns directly with NSW Police, the A-Leagues and relevant stakeholders, seek clear answers and push for fair, consistent and respectful treatment. Lederer also thanked supporters for their unwavering support in challenging circumstances. The RBB are an integral part of our club which we are extremely proud of.

That will never change, and we will continue to stand behind the positive contribution they make to the Wanderers and football in this country, he said. Our supporters should never be made to feel like second-class citizens simply because they choose to support a football club. We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking for equal treatment and common sense.

You have never stopped standing up for this club. And as your chairman, I want you to know that we will never stop standing up for you. The Australian Professional Leagues was also contacted for comment. The RBB criticised the APL in a social media statement last week for being complicit in their silence while leveraging active fans to market the A-League.

Sydney FC group The Cove criticizes police

NSW Police were contacted for comment. Sydney FC's main supporter group, The Cove, also released a statement after last month's season-opening derby against the Wanderers at Allianz Stadium. The Cove detailed the worst policing standards in the 14 years of the Sydney derby. This included an instance where a 17-year-old was allegedly slammed repeatedly into a safe standing railing by police, and five others who were allegedly handcuffed, evicted from the stadium and then released without explanation.

This derby was the nail in the coffin that proved NSW Police are not there to serve and protect the public. Instead, they create tension, assault innocents and aggressively target members who are passionate about our game, The Cove's statement, published on October 20, reads. Lederer's statement represents a significant escalation in the long-running tension between A-League clubs and NSW Police over crowd management.

It is the most pointed criticism of police by an A-League club in many years, and it signals that the Wanderers are prepared to publicly confront authorities over the treatment of their supporters.