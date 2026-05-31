EOFY Car Deals: Best Offers From Every Brand

Australians have faced record fuel prices and high inflation during the first half of 2026, so auto brands are pushing harder than ever to win over new-car buyers with their traditional end-of-financial-year (EOFY) sales. June is traditionally the strongest sales month of the year as brands make a final push before the June 30 EOFY deadline, offering enticing deals on both new and used stock.

With a month to go before the end of the financial year, now is the best time for a great deal on a new car.

Australians have faced record fuel prices and high inflation during the first half of 2026, so auto brands are pushing harder than ever to win over new-car buyers with their traditional end-of-financial-year (EOFY) sales. June is traditionally the strongest sales month of the year as brands make a final push before the June 30 EOFY deadline, offering enticing deals on both new and used stock.

Not only have EOFY campaigns started earlier than usual in 2026, but some brands such as Hyundai have also launched 'Pre-EOFY' promotions as the super-competitive Australian automotive market drives more incentives and bigger discounts. Below is a list of deals available across the market during the final month of this financial year, and it features more brands, more models, and larger savings for Australian new-car buyers than we've ever seen.

For example, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce is available for $43,990 drive-away for private buyers until June 30, a saving of $16,510 compared to its standard list price of $60,500 before on-road costs. The Veloce lineup includes the Tonale and Stelvio SUVs, as well as the Giulia sedan. As these are individual demonstrator vehicles, pricing and savings vary between models.

The Audi Q7 is also on offer, with the LCT take on the entry-level petrol Q7, according to Audi Australia's online configurator, being around $7800 based on a buyer in Sydney. BMW leads Audi and Mercedes-Benz in sales year-to-date, but all three German premium brands - as well as Lexus - have seen sales decline in 2026.

BMW will pay the equivalent of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) across its entire SUV lineup for vehicles ordered and delivered to private buyers by June 30, 2026. That includes all 'X' prefixed SUV models, apart from its electric SUVs (iX1, iX2, iX3, iX), and X1 25e hybrid vehicles. The Chinese brand BYD has charged up the sales charts - both metaphorically and literally - finishing April behind only Toyota as the BYD finds favour with Australian new-car buyers.

EOFY deals bring $3000 cashback for buyers of the electric Sealion 5, the plug-in-hybrid (PHEV) Sealion 6, and the seven-seat Sealion 8 PHEV ordered by June 29 and delivered by June 30, 2026. Buyers of the above SUVs and ute can also access a 1.88 per cent finance comparison rate.

Other models benefit from a five per cent novated lease discount until June 30, including Australia's cheapest EV - the Atto 1 hatch - as well as Sealion 7 electric SUV. General Motors' luxury marque was relaunched in Australia in 2024 as an electric vehicle (EV) brand. Cadillac now has three models on sale here - all of them electric SUVs - and has EOFY offers for each of them.

The smallest of the trio is the Optiq, which kicks off at $86,270 drive-away, while the mid-size Lyriq has been slashed to $95,000 drive-away until June 30 after being introduced at $117,000 before on-road costs. At these prices, both the Optiq and Lyriq sit below the LCT threshold of $91,387 for EVs, which is set to increase in 2027 to $120,000.

The Chery Tiggo 4 is already Australia's cheapest SUV, starting at $23,990 drive-away, but until June 30 it comes with a $1000 fuel card for both petrol model grades. Based on its 7.4L/100km combined fuel consumption figure and the current average petrol price of 183.6c/L, the $1000 card is enough to drive the Tiggo 4 more than 7300km.

There are savings for the Tiggo 4 Hybrid, too, with a $2000 bonus off the Urban's $29,990 drive-away starting price, and the top-spec Ultimate's $32,990 drive-away price. Going up in size, the Chery C5 small SUV comes with a $1000 fuel card for both its Ultimate and Urban grades, while the range-topping electric E5 Ultimate is priced from $37,990 (previously $40,990) drive-away.

Chery Australia also has EOFY pricing for the Tiggo 7, starting at $29,990 drive-away for the entry-level petrol model, and $5000 off Super Hybrid versions which are priced from $34,990 drive-away. Also until June 30, 2026, the seven-seat Tiggo 8 kicks off at $43,990 drive-away, with a $2000 factory bonus on Super Hybrid models, starting with the Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid Urban from $45,990 drive-away.

The Chevrolet Silverado remains the only V8-powered full-size pickup in Australian new-car showrooms, and while there's no promotional price, buyers will benefit from three years or 36,000km of free servicing on the Silverado 1500 until June 30, 2026. Drive-away offers for ABN holders on the Scudo van range see the entry-level SWB model priced at $47,500 in Gelato White - a saving of $990 and on-road costs, given its standard list price of $48,490 before on-roads





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EOFY Sales Car Deals New-Car Buyers Auto Brands Inflation Fuel Prices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The golden era of the Chinese automotive industry is over, says automaker CEOSlower new-car sales in China have continued into May, with the boss of one Chinese brand saying the record growth of previous years will never be seen again.

Read more »

A season from hell: how Arne Slot's Liverpool fell apart after death of JotaLiverpool's title-winning manager Arne Slot faces a dramatic decline on the pitch after the death of his player Jota in a car accident

Read more »

June Oscar Calls for Courageous Dialogue and Indigenous Women's Leadership in Post‑Referendum AustraliaFormer Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar reflects on her personal journey of family reconciliation, her advocacy for Indigenous women and girls, and the urgent need for inclusive truth‑telling after the failed Voice referendum.

Read more »

New poll puts One Nation ahead of Labor | Morning News Bulletin 1 June 2026New polling shows One Nation is now Australia's most popular political party; Israel's military captures a strategic site in southern Lebanon as it expands its ground offensive; and in cycling, Jonas Vingegaard wins the Giro d'Italia.

Read more »