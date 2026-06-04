EOFY Sales: Australians Prioritize Strategic Shopping Amid Cost-of-Living Pressures

Australians are shifting their spending habits in response to cost-of-living pressures, with EOFY sales reaching a record $10.5 billion in 2025. New research reveals that 73% of Australians view strategic shopping and pre-planning as highly important in the current economic climate.

When it comes to the biggest and best deals for end of financial year, oftentimes some of the best bargains come in the tech sphere. for a limited time only, the AI-powered Deebot T90 Pro Omni may only have come out months ago, but it's already on sale. stands out in a crowded robovac market for its elite cleaning performance, heavy-duty suction, and automated dock that takes care of maintenance without continuous user input. to help with household tasks and love them both, wish I'd known about them years ago.

They save me so much time and make me feel good for having a cleaner house. Easy to setup and use, I couldn't be happier with Ecovacs Deebot and Winbot, writes one happy customer. They have given us time back with our kids without compromising our standard of maintaining a clean and dust free. Its precision in terms of getting into corners and the easy to use app makes cleaning a joy, adds another.

Across the range, the focus is on reducing the day-to-day involvement Robotic window cleaners and more are also included in the sale. EOFY sales are massive discount events where retailers slash prices to clear out old stock before the new tax year begins on July 1. The sales are heavily tied to work and business expenses, making it the best time to upgrade your tech, appliances, or vehicle before tax time.

With End of Financial Year EOFY sales hitting a massive $10.5 billion in 2025, new national data reveals a fundamental shift in how Australians are actually spending in 2026 as cost-of-living pressures continue tighten household budgets. Fresh consumer research commissioned by Kogan conducted by PureProfile shows that while well over two-thirds 73 per cent are hyper-focused on maximising the strategic value of every dollar. 1.

The Rise of the 'Tactical Shopper' 73% of Australians view strategic shopping and pre-planning as highly important in the current economic climate. 2. Save for Big-Ticket Items Nearly half the country 49% has intentionally put off buying necessary high-value household items such as fridges laptops and televisions for up to three months or more specifically to wait for EOFY discounts to drop.

Almost 4 in 5 Aussies 79% will not buy their preferred brand if it is not on sale Financial savviness in 2026 has seen consumers setting strict boundaries - putting even further emphasis on strategic shopping and finding value for every dollar





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EOFY Sales Australians Strategic Shopping Cost-Of-Living Pressures Financial Savviness

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