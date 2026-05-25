EPA chief assures officials tank will fail and could result in a low-volume release of flammable chemicals amid fears of explosion at Orange county facility near Disneyland

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin says the most likely scenario is a low-volume release of flammable chemicals, and officials are taking precautions to keep the chemical tank below 85F by dumping water into it, a neutralizing agent was added to a nearby tank to limit the risk of explosion, a potential crack was discovered in the tank which could make relief from pressure and reduce the risk of an explosion, though experts warn of the possibility of a more limited but still dangerous chemical release, the chemical incident began on Thursday afternoon after a leak was reported at GKN Aerospace, the tank contained 6,000-7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, officials say there is no current threat to LA County communities, two local residents have filed a lawsuit against GKN Aerospace over the chemical leak, and the situation is causing anxiety among Disneyland employees and visitors, Garden Grove residents remain on high alert as environmental authorities continue to monitor the situation, Orange county health officials say that residents may notice the chemical's effects over a large area without being harmed, exposure to methyl methacrylate can cause serious respiratory problems, neurological issues, and skin irritation.

Lee Zeldin says EPA chief assures officials that tank will fail and could result in a low-volume release of flammable chemicals amid fears of explosion at Orange county facility near Disneyland, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin says the most likely scenario is a low-volume release of flammable chemicals, and officials are taking precautions to keep the chemical tank below 85F by dumping water into it, a neutralizing agent was added to a nearby tank to limit the risk of explosion, a potential crack was discovered in the tank which could make relief from pressure and reduce the risk of an explosion, though experts warn of the possibility of a more limited but still dangerous chemical release, the chemical incident began on Thursday afternoon after a leak was reported at GKN Aerospace, the tank contained 6,000-7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate , officials say there is no current threat to LA County communities, two local residents have filed a lawsuit against GKN Aerospace over the chemical leak , and the situation is causing anxiety among Disneyland employees and visitors, Garden Grove residents remain on high alert as environmental authorities continue to monitor the situation, Orange county health officials say that residents may notice the chemical's effects over a large area without being harmed, exposure to methyl methacrylate can cause serious respiratory problems, neurological issues, and skin irritation.

Lee Zeldin says EPA chief assures officials that tank will fail and could result in a low-volume release of flammable chemicals amid fears of explosion at Orange county facility near Disneyland, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin says the most likely scenario is a low-volume release of flammable chemicals, and officials are taking precautions to keep the chemical tank below 85F by dumping water into it, a neutralizing agent was added to a nearby tank to limit the risk of explosion, a potential crack was discovered in the tank which could make relief from pressure and reduce the risk of an explosion, though experts warn of the possibility of a more limited but still dangerous chemical release, the chemical incident began on Thursday afternoon after a leak was reported at GKN Aerospace, the tank contained 6,000-7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, officials say there is no current threat to LA County communities, two local residents have filed a lawsuit against GKN Aerospace over the chemical leak, and the situation is causing anxiety among Disneyland employees and visitors, Garden Grove residents remain on high alert as environmental authorities continue to monitor the situation, Orange county health officials say that residents may notice the chemical's effects over a large area without being harmed, exposure to methyl methacrylate can cause serious respiratory problems, neurological issues, and skin irritation





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Chemical Leak Methyl Methacrylate Environmental Incident Evacuation Oil Spill Corporation Environmental Damage American Government Chemical Tank

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