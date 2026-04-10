Epstein Survivors Slam Melania Trump's Call for Hearings, Accusing Her of Shifting the Burden

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse have strongly criticized former First Lady Melania Trump's call for congressional hearings, accusing her of shifting the burden onto them and diverting attention from those in power who have failed to ensure accountability. The survivors, many of whom have already testified and provided information, expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the investigation and the potential for re-traumatization from further hearings. They demand concrete action, transparency, and justice, urging the federal government to release all remaining records and prioritize their needs. Some survivors questioned the motives behind Trump's statement, and have called on her to engage with them and to demonstrate a genuine commitment to justice.

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein 's abuse have expressed outrage and criticism following a statement from former First Lady Melania Trump urging Congress to hold public hearings with victims. The survivors accuse her of shifting the burden onto them and diverting attention from the failures of those in power to bring accountability.

A group of 13 survivors and the siblings of Virginia Giuffre, a prominent accuser, issued a statement expressing their disappointment, stating that they had already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward and providing testimony. They highlighted the numerous challenges they have faced, including the lack of full compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which they believe continues to put lives at risk while shielding enablers. They underscored that survivors have already done their part, and it's now time for those in power, including the Department of Justice, law enforcement, prosecutors, and the Trump administration, to fulfill their responsibilities. Their statement directly addresses the perceived politicization of the situation and the perceived protection of powerful individuals, adding that these hearings would potentially further re-traumatize victims, while also diverting attention from other critical failings. The survivors are emphasizing the need for concrete action and accountability from those in positions of power, rather than further inquiries that they believe may not result in meaningful change. Melania Trump's statement comes in the wake of continued scrutiny regarding her associations and the investigation into Epstein's crimes, including allegations about her relationship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She has denied any involvement and previously stated that she was not a victim. \Another statement was made on social media, in which survivors questioned the necessity and effectiveness of more testimonies before Congress. This survivor expressed concern that such hearings would not lead to any real change or accountability, further highlighting the survivors' frustration with the lack of progress and the potential for re-traumatization. They pointed out that they had already testified and provided information, yet no meaningful action had been taken against the perpetrators. They expressed their exasperation at the prospect of reliving their trauma without any assurance of justice or progress. This sentiment underscores the victims’ primary goal of securing accountability and ensuring that those responsible are held liable for their actions. This sentiment from survivors also highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach to the investigation and prosecution of Epstein's associates. The survivors demand for a complete release of all relevant records, including their private FBI files. The survivors also want to be consulted about the process and be asked what they want, instead of being continually ignored or re-traumatized by public hearings. This highlights the survivors' desire for a more supportive and victim-centered approach to the investigation. The survivors emphasized the necessity for transparency, accountability, and justice in this case. They are calling for the federal government to release all remaining records held by the Department of Justice and to respect their privacy while seeking justice. \Furthermore, some survivors have expressed skepticism about the motives behind the proposed hearings, with some suggesting that the first lady's statements are self-serving. One survivor, while acknowledging the concerns of others, stated that she would consider the first lady’s proposal as a call to action. She urges Melania Trump to demonstrate her commitment to justice by taking concrete steps, which includes engaging with the survivors to find out their thoughts and feelings about what the next steps should be. The survivor believes the first lady has a responsibility to follow up on her statement with tangible actions. The focus is to understand the intentions behind her remarks and to assess whether they are genuine attempts to seek justice or if they are intended to serve another purpose, such as distancing herself from her husband's associations. The survivors are actively seeking ways to move the investigation forward and to provide them with the long-sought-after justice. In addition, one survivor said that she believed that the purpose of the remarks was the first lady “trying to let the public know that you’ve got it all wrong about me, separating myself from my husband”. Their primary goal is to ensure the accountability of those responsible for Epstein's crimes and to ensure that the victims feel like they are finally being heard





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