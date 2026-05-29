Erin Patterson Appeals Convictions for Mushroom Murders; Prosecution Challenges Sentence

Erin Patterson, convicted of murdering three people with a poisoned mushroom meal, appeals her convictions and faces prosecution appeal over non-parole period of 33 years.

Erin Patterson was sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 33 years for the murders of her parents-in-law, Gail and Don Patterson, and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson, in a shocking case of mushroom poisoning .

She was also convicted of the attempted murder of Heather's husband, Ian Wilkinson, who survived after falling critically ill from the meal. The incident occurred in July 2023 when the victims consumed a lunch prepared by Patterson at her home in Leongatha, Victoria. The tragic event sent shockwaves through the community and led to a highly publicized trial that lasted several weeks.

The court heard that Patterson had served the meal containing deadly death cap mushrooms, which she had picked from local parks. The victims fell severely ill shortly after and were rushed to hospital, where three died within days. Ian Wilkinson, who required a liver transplant, survived after a long recovery. Patterson maintained her innocence throughout the trial, claiming the mushrooms were purchased from a grocery store, but forensic evidence contradicted her story.

The jury found her guilty on all counts, leading to the severe sentence





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Erin Patterson Mushroom Poisoning Murder Appeal Sentence Appeal Victoria

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