Erling Haaland’s Budweiser Partnership Sparks Controversy in Norway Amid Alcohol Advertising Ban

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland faces backlash in Norway for collaborating with Budweiser, a global beer brand, ahead of the World Cup. Anti-alcohol campaigners criticize the partnership, citing Norway’s ban on alcohol advertising and the potential negative influence on young fans. The Norwegian Football Federation defends Haaland’s deal, emphasizing its compliance with international marketing laws.

Erling Haaland , the Manchester City striker and Norway international, has sparked controversy in his home country after collaborating with Budweiser , a leading American beer brand, to promote its 'Let It Pour' campaign ahead of the upcoming World Cup .

The partnership, which includes a promotional video featuring Haaland alongside former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, has drawn sharp criticism from anti-alcohol campaign groups in Norway, where alcohol advertising is strictly prohibited. Haaland, who is set to make his World Cup debut, defended the collaboration, stating that the campaign resonates with his passion for the tournament.

'In my first World Cup, I’m going to give it my all on the pitch, so Budweiser’s Let It Pour campaign really resonates with me because it reflects exactly how I feel about the tournament,' he said in a press release. However, critics argue that Haaland’s involvement sends a harmful message, particularly to young fans who idolize him.

Inger Lise Hansen of Actis, an organization focused on drug policy and prevention, expressed disappointment, saying, 'It is special that it happens during a period when he represents Norway, where alcohol advertising is illegal. This is not about people not being allowed to drink beer when they watch a football match, but that it is our sports hero who is helping to advertise a product that leads to injuries and risks.

' Similarly, Hanne Cecilie Widnes of IOGT, a voluntary drug prevention group, condemned the partnership, calling it 'tragic' that Haaland would promote alcohol, given his status as a role model for youth. 'I wish the Norwegian FA could put a stop to it. It is tragic that Haaland does not see how negative it is for children and young people. He is a great hero for many young people in many countries.

It is challenging and very sad,' she told Dagbladet. Despite the backlash, the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) has defended Haaland’s right to partner with Budweiser, provided the campaign does not target the Norwegian market. Runar Pahr Andresen, a spokesperson for the NFF, clarified that while alcohol advertising is banned in Norway, Haaland’s deal with Budweiser—a global FIFA sponsor—is permissible as long as it complies with international marketing laws.

'Haaland has entered into a personal agreement with one of FIFA’s largest World Cup sponsors, which he naturally has the opportunity to do. We can confirm that we are informed about the collaboration. The NFF has guidelines for players during the period they are on assignment for the national team, but a player can participate in a global marketing campaign for a World Cup sponsor,' Andresen stated.

He added, 'Since alcohol advertising is illegal in Norway, we as a federation cannot of course enter into agreements with beer producers in the Norwegian market. Budweiser is a global and longstanding sponsor of FIFA, and is fully entitled to market its products in countries where such marketing is legal.

' The debate highlights the tension between global sponsorship deals and national regulations, particularly in countries with strict advertising laws. While Haaland’s partnership with Budweiser may be legally permissible under FIFA’s sponsorship framework, it has ignited a broader discussion about the responsibilities of athletes as public figures and the influence they wield over impressionable fans





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