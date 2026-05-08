Escalating Attacks on Civilians and Journalists Raise Fears of a New Era of Warfare Without Rules

The killing of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil in a double-tap Israeli strike highlights a growing pattern of attacks on civilians, journalists, and humanitarian workers in conflict zones. Experts warn that the performative adherence to international law and the use of AI-assisted weapons are driving a surge in civilian casualties, raising concerns about the normalization of war without rules. The situation in Gaza and Lebanon underscores the urgent need for international accountability and action to prevent further escalation.

In late April, Amal Khalil, a 43-year-old Lebanese journalist, was killed in a double-tap Israeli strike in southern Lebanon. When rescue teams attempted to reach her and another injured journalist, they reportedly came under fire as well.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel’s actions, stating that the deliberate and consistent targeting of journalists was aimed at concealing the truth about its aggressive acts against Lebanon, despite a ceasefire that had been agreed upon by Israel just days earlier. Both Aoun and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam vowed to pursue international accountability for Khalil’s death, marking her as the ninth journalist killed in Lebanon this year alone. Israel has stated that the incident is under review.

The attack bore striking similarities to the killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza in March 2024. Hind and her family were fired upon by Israeli forces while attempting to evacuate Gaza City by car. Though Hind survived the initial assault, she remained trapped for hours, communicating with Palestinian Red Crescent workers who were trying to reach her.

Despite following an approved evacuation route, the two medics sent to rescue Hind in a clearly marked ambulance were killed, along with Hind herself. A subsequent investigation by Forensic Architecture revealed 355 bullet holes in the vehicle carrying her and her family. These incidents are not isolated.

They reflect a troubling pattern across conflict zones in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and Lebanon, where militaries equipped with drones and AI-assisted weapons systems—marketed for their precision—are reshaping warfare and leading to a surge in civilian casualties. The escalating attacks on civilians, journalists, and humanitarian personnel have raised concerns about the emergence of a new norm: war without rules.

At a recent Chatham House event in London, UN Humanitarian Chief Tom Fletcher expressed alarm, stating, 1,000 dead humanitarians in three years—when did that become normal? Fletcher highlighted the lack of legal accountability as a key factor enabling these attacks. He pointed to the performative adherence to international humanitarian law, often cited in political statements and media coverage, while militaries simultaneously justify exceptions for the use of force.

For instance, Israel has continued to issue evacuation orders for residents of southern Lebanon, claiming compliance with international law while expanding its territorial control. When such orders serve primarily to displace populations rather than protect them, they violate the rules of war. Self-assessments of legal compliance have also allowed systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure in Lebanon to persist, including healthcare facilities and essential food and water systems.

As a result, 1.2 million people now face crisis levels of food insecurity. Ceasefires, too, have become performative. Experts argue that they are merely diverting public attention from Israel’s broader objectives in Gaza and Lebanon. Six months after the Gaza ceasefire, its stated goals remain unmet.

Over 800 Palestinians have been killed since its implementation, and 60% of the population has lost their homes. Humanitarian aid continues to be obstructed, and children suffer from acute malnutrition. Last month, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich openly threatened to turn Dahiyeh, a suburb of southern Beirut, into another Khan Younis in Gaza.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has also declared that all houses in villages near the Lebanese border will be destroyed, following the model used in Rafah and Beit Hanoun in Gaza. This is precisely what is happening now, despite the ceasefire. Israel has created a buffer zone in Gaza where it has expanded territorial control, and a similar strategy is unfolding in southern Lebanon.

Numerous warnings, including from the UN Secretary-General, emphasized that inaction over Gaza would have far-reaching consequences—not only for Palestinian civilians and international law but also for broader peace and security. The normalization of Israel’s Gaza playbook strategies in Lebanon, without sustained international political pressure, will only escalate threats to civilians and global stability. Middle powers have a crucial role to play in addressing this crisis.

States can leverage universal jurisdiction to bring domestic legal action against Israeli leaders and individuals accused of crimes, including the targeting of aid workers and journalists. Additionally, a broad coalition of UN member states must unite to reinforce international law against the forces and practices undermining it





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Journalist Killings Civilian Casualties International Humanitarian Law Israel-Lebanon Conflict Gaza Ceasefire

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