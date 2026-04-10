Escaped Detainee Remains at Large as Police Intensify Search

A manhunt is underway in Sydney for an escaped detainee, Michael Angok, who fled from Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital while awaiting deportation. The NSW Police have been searching for Angok for three days, releasing photos and urging the public to come forward with information. The authorities have confirmed Angok's prior criminal history and the ongoing investigation raises questions about security protocols.

Authorities are continuing their search for a detainee who escaped immigration custody three days ago, sparking a significant manhunt across Sydney. The escape occurred Wednesday morning at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital, where the detainee, identified as Michael Angok, was receiving medical treatment. Angok, who was awaiting deportation from Australia, managed to evade security personnel and disappear, prompting an immediate and extensive search by New South Wales Police .

The incident has raised questions about security protocols and the circumstances surrounding his escape, with officials now under pressure to locate Angok and bring him back into custody. Angok was transported from Villawood Immigration Detention Centre to the hospital for medical reasons before making his daring escape. Preliminary investigations suggest Angok may have discarded some of his personal belongings in an attempt to mislead authorities. These items were discovered a short distance from the hospital, providing a crucial clue for investigators. The police have released photographs of Angok, hoping that the public can assist in his capture. The authorities have emphasized the importance of public cooperation and urged anyone with information to contact Triple Zero immediately. The ongoing search has involved numerous police officers, specialized units, and the deployment of advanced investigative techniques. \The search efforts have been hampered by the challenges of locating a fugitive in a densely populated urban environment. Police are currently working with a number of leads and investigating various potential locations where Angok might have sought refuge. The investigation involves reviewing surveillance footage, interviewing potential witnesses, and conducting extensive searches of properties and public areas. Despite the difficulties, police remain committed to apprehending Angok and bringing him back into custody. Detective Superintendent Brett Van Akker confirmed that Angok is well known to the police, with prior criminal convictions. He declined to elaborate on the details of his criminal history, citing privacy concerns. The focus of the police investigation is to ensure public safety and to apprehend the escaped detainee without any further incidents. The situation underscores the complexities of managing immigration detention and the security protocols needed to prevent such events from occurring. The police have increased patrols in areas where he might be hiding. The community has also been informed and asked to report anything suspicious. \Adding to the complexities of the situation is the fact that Angok was awaiting deportation when he escaped. The legal implications of his escape and the potential ramifications for his immigration status are under consideration. The Department of Home Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and providing support to NSW Police. The incident has raised questions about the level of security measures that are in place at the hospital and during the transportation of detainees, prompting a review of existing protocols. The government has reassured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and will ensure that any security lapses are addressed to prevent future escapes. The police have stated that Angok is considered a flight risk and pose a potential threat to the public. The investigation is continuing with full support from various law enforcement agencies. Authorities are requesting the public's continued vigilance and cooperation in this ongoing search. The police have expressed the importance of apprehending Angok in the interests of public safety and justice. The investigation is going to take some time as they have to cover a broad spectrum





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