Escaped Gardeners: How Popular Plants Become Australia's Biggest Weed Threat

Many beloved garden plants are secretly wreaking havoc on Australia's natural environment, outcompeting native species and causing widespread ecological damage. Experts urge gardeners to make informed choices and opt for indigenous plants to protect local biodiversity.

Vibrant garden favourites like agapanthus, morning glory, gazania, and foxglove, while adding beauty to home gardens, pose a significant environmental threat as invasive weeds. Carol Booth, policy director at the Invasive Species Council, highlights that a staggering three-quarters of Australia's weed problem stems from escaped garden plants.

She expresses concern that the responsibility for researching and making informed planting decisions largely falls on home gardeners, a situation she describes as impractical. Adding to this challenge, thousands of other potentially invasive plants are not currently prohibited from sale or cultivation, with their legal status often dependent on geographic location within Australia. Horticulturalist Marg Allan, from the Victorian Indigenous Nurseries Co-op (VINC) in Melbourne/Naarm, explains that plants often chosen for their hardiness, drought tolerance, and rapid growth are frequently the culprits for garden escapes. While visually appealing when planted en masse, these species can easily spread beyond property boundaries, particularly in wetter regions like the Mornington Peninsula. Allan advises gardeners to consult their local council's weed lists, participate in Gardens for Wildlife programs, and seek advice from nursery staff to make responsible choices. Horticulturalist Nick Nosek, also at VINC, emphasizes the enriching aspect of connecting with nature and local environments through informed gardening practices. Beyond aesthetic concerns and spreading into natural landscapes, invasive plants can inflict structural damage. Dr. Jela Ivankovic-Waters, a lecturer in urban horticulture at the University of Melbourne, explains that invasive plants can aggressively compete with native species for essential resources such as water, nutrients, and sunlight, sometimes leading to the demise of native flora. She uses climbing plants as an illustration, detailing how their tendrils can quickly latch onto and engulf other plants, effectively choking them. Morning glory, for instance, is notorious for its ability to block sunlight and suffocate undergrowth. Consequently, Dr. Ivankovic-Waters advocates for native plants not merely as an alternative, but as the optimal gardening choice. Fiona Cross, a horticulturalist at Nillumbik Shire's Edendale nursery, stresses the crucial distinction between native and indigenous plants. Native plants originate from various parts of Australia, whereas indigenous plants are naturally occurring within a specific local area. Plants indigenous to the Nillumbik region, she notes, are inherently better suited to local conditions and less prone to becoming invasive. She also points out that even native plants can be invasive if introduced into an unsuitable environment. Indigenous plants also foster biodiversity by providing vital habitats and food sources for local wildlife, attracting insects, lizards, and animals, and contributing to the formation of wildlife corridors. Ms. Allan concurs, emphasizing that even in small urban spaces like apartments, indigenous potted plants, such as golden everlasting daisies, can brighten balconies and support pollinators. The Australian government acknowledges the significant threat posed by invasive plants, including garden escapes, to the nation's unique biodiversity. A spokesperson for the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water confirms that the government is collaborating with state and territory authorities to develop a national threat abatement plan. This initiative aims to establish a unified strategy to mitigate the detrimental effects of these weeds on native species and ecosystems





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