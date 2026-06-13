Essendon caretaker Dean Solomon rules out talks with president, keeps focus onteam performance

Interim coach Dean Solomon confirms he has not discussed a permanent role with Essendon president Andrew Walsh, stressing his priority is to steady the Bombers and improve fundamentals as they chase a strong finish to the season.

Essendon's interim coach Dean Solomon made it{clear} that he has not discussed the prospect of a permanent appointment with club president Andrew Walsh. He stressed that his attention remains fixed on the immediate task of steering the Bombers through the remainder of the AFL season.

Solomon said he was hired on an interim basis to concentrate on short‑term performance and that any decisions about a future head coach are being handled behind the scenes by the board. He explicitly said he has not received any information about the timing or criteria for a new appointment and that he prefers to stay out of that conversation until a formal decision is announced.





The caretaker's focus, according to Solomon, is on maintaining the team's momentum heading into the final stretch of the home‑and‑away season. He emphasized the importance of keeping the playing group in a positive headspace, reinforcing fundamental skills and ensuring that the side executes its game plan with consistency\u2014 a factor he believes has been lacking in recent performances.

After a disjointed first half against the Melbourne Demons at the MCG, where Essendon fell behind by 41 points, Solomon described the loss as "very disappointing" and blamed basic fundamentals such as contesting the ball and maintaining structure. He noted that the team has shown improvement over the past two games but still needs to tighten execution, especially in the early stages of a match.



Solomon also addressed speculation about the coaching "noise" filtering through to the players.

He said he has not heard any discussions among the squad about who might replace him, and he has instructed the team not to focus on media speculation. The interim coach highlighted that the players have "bought in" tothe coaching staff's vision and are focused on the on‑field work rather than external chatter.

Injuries were mentioned as an additional challenge, with Archie Roberts' shoulder injury and Kyle Langford's quad soreness limiting selection options, yet Solomon refused to use injuries as an excuse for the team's performance. He insisted the side must improve its consistency, aggression and decision‑making if they are to contend for a Grand Final spot.

By the second half the Bombers appeared more resilient, but Solomon warned that they must evolve from a "pretty" style of play to a more "gritty" approach that aligns with the demands of modern AFL football. He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the role for the remainder of the season—while leaving the question of a full‑time appointment firmly in the hands of the club's hierarchy.





Looking ahead, Solomon said he would like to see midfielder Zach Merrett return to his preferred half‑back position, which he believes would enhance the team's ball movement. However, he acknowledged that selection will depend on balancing the squad's overall structure and managing the fitness of other key players.

The caretaker coach's message to supporters was one of patience and trust: the club is working diligently to find a permanent coach, but the immediate priority is to finish the season strongly and build a platform for future success. The Bombers remain hopeful that continued focus on fundamentals, tactical adjustments and a unified player mindset will translate into better outcomes on the field





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Essendon Football Club\ \Dean Solomon\ \AFL Coaching\ \Team Performance\ \Football Fundamentals\

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Essendon President Andrew Welsh Endorses Dean Solomon as Next Bombers CoachAndrew Welsh, the president of Essendon, has endorsed former board member and interim coach Dean Solomon as the next full-time Bombers coach. Welsh wants his former teammate and close friend Solomon to take the job, stating that he would have to be talked out of giving it to Solomon.

Read more »

AFL LIVE: Melbourne, Essendon face off at the MCG in a day to honour Neale DaniherBombers chase second win of season as round 14 of the AFL season reaches its Saturday games.

Read more »

Melbourne host Essendon in tribute to Neale DaniherMelbourne and Essendon clash at the MCG as both clubs honour the late Neale Daniher, with fans facing long queues and new seat‑reservation rules. The Dees enter the match unbeaten at home while the Bombers look for a second win of the season, fielding several changes including Mason Redman's 150th game.

Read more »

Archie Roberts suffers shoulder dislocation in AFL clashIn a tackle gone wrong on Melbourne superstar Kysaiah Pickett, Roberts popped his shoulder and was in intense pain before he was taken from the field. Roberts going down is a brutal blow for Essendon and interim coach Dean Solomon. In Essendon's Round 5 clash against Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, Roberts was best on ground for the Bombers (with a whopping 42 disposals and a goal) in what has been their only win for the year. Essendon's long injury list during the week had to be seen to be believed, with 16 players on it, many of them long term.

Read more »