Essendon coach Brad Scott blames poor contest on older brigade, lack of support for young players

Essendon coach Brad Scott has put the spotlight on his side’s poor contest, particularly from his older brigade, following a historically poor crowd that attended the MCG on Sunday afternoon. The Bombers were blown out of the park early, conceding three goals in the first three minutes, before more pressure led them to a 25-point deficit at quarter time and 52 points at half time. Scott’s side had put up just 1.8 compared to Freo’s 10.6 after two quarters, with the visitors going into halftime plus-18 in contested possessions and plus-10 in inside 50s. Scott credited youngster Sullivan Robey for leading the way in his side’s contest and used his strong efforts (11 contested possessions) to shine a light on his senior players. Scott said that right now, they need more support around their young players, which sounds a little bit back to front doesn’t it. Asked for his message to Bombers fans and ability to sell hope, Scott said that their fans are incredible, but it was a putrid day today. He mentioned that the fans see the players they’ve brought in - Roberts, Caddy, Kako, Farrow, Robey, Sharp - and want to come to the game to see their team win. Scott hinted at more opportunities for his younger players in weeks to come. Our contest was as poor as I’ve seen it, particularly against any opponent, but an opponent that’s won eight in a row when it’s slippery conditions, the ball’s going to be on the ground, it’s going to be in a contest.

Essendon coach Brad Scott has put the spotlight on his side’s poor contest , particularly from his older brigade , following a historically poor crowd that attended the MCG on Sunday afternoon.

The Bombers were blown out of the park early, conceding three goals in the first three minutes, before more pressure led them to a 25-point deficit at quarter time and 52 points at half time. Scott’s side had put up just 1.8 compared to Freo’s 10.6 after two quarters, with the visitors going into halftime plus-18 in contested possessions and plus-10 in inside 50s.

Scott credited youngster Sullivan Robey for leading the way in his side’s contest and used his strong efforts (11 contested possessions) to shine a light on his senior players. Scott said that right now, they need more support around their young players, which sounds a little bit back to front doesn’t it. Asked for his message to Bombers fans and ability to sell hope, Scott said that their fans are incredible, but it was a putrid day today.

He mentioned that the fans see the players they’ve brought in - Roberts, Caddy, Kako, Farrow, Robey, Sharp - and want to come to the game to see their team win. Scott hinted at more opportunities for his younger players in weeks to come.

Our contest was as poor as I’ve seen it, particularly against any opponent, but an opponent that’s won eight in a row when it’s slippery conditions, the ball’s going to be on the ground, it’s going to be in a contest





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Essendon Brad Scott Poor Contest Older Brigade Lack Of Support Young Players Contest Slippery Conditions Ball On The Ground In A Contest

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