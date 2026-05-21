Essendon coach Brad Scott not worried about outside noise, focused on players

Brad Scott, the coach of Essendon, is not concerned about the outside noise regarding his job and is solely focused on his players. He has been in the game for over 30 years and understands how things work and what people choose to talk about.

coach ahead of a crunch clash with Richmond in the annual ‘ Dreamtime At The G ’ feature match. The Bombers (1-9) are under intense scrutiny after a horror first half against Fremantle last week, and are desperate to end a five-match losing streak when they meet the last-placed Tigers on Friday night.

A large crowd is expected as the sides celebrate Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round with their showpiece event. Matthew Lloyd turned up the heat on Essendon this week when he said a lack of effort from senior players had left his former club in ‘crisis’. The goal-kicking legend also said he would ‘hate to think what happens’ in terms of Scott’s tenure if the Bombers were to lose to Richmond.

But Scott, who is contracted to the end of next season, insists he isn’t taking much notice of the scrutiny. Brad Scott is not worried about outside noises regarding his job, he’s just focused on his players. It is not and has never been about me. Quite frankly, it just doesn’t faze me.

I’ve been in this game for over 30 years and I understand how things work and what people choose to talk about, and what people are interested in. And people can be interested in that - it just doesn’t interest me. Essendon have managed just one victory in almost a full year, with that period featuring an unwanted club record-equalling 17 consecutive losses.

A surprise win over Melbourne in Gather Round provided brief respite, but the Bombers have since lost five successive games by an average margin of 41 points. Lloyd said upcoming clashes with struggling Richmond and West Coast are matches Essendon simply have to win, but Scott insists those fixtures are no more important than any others. That’s the objective and that’s been a real challenge for us, clearly, for a whole host of reasons over the last 18 months.

But we just spend so much time trying to get players in the frame of mind that they need to focus on the task at hand this week. Essendon suffered a huge blow when Peter Wright (knee) was sidelined this week, but Scott believes Nick Bryan is ready to step into the void after two games on returning from his own knee injury.

Nick Bryan has been on limited game time but now he’s ready to shoulder more of that No.1 ruck load anyway. So we think we’ve got Bryan to step into that role that Peter was playing but there’s no point denying the fact that he’ll be a loss to us, because he’s been really good.

Injury-ravaged Richmond have avoided a crisis at the selection table, with the return of Mykelti Lefau (managed) and Jasper Alger (knee) allowing them to name a full squad without any top-up players. But whoever we pick, we understand we’ve got a responsibility to put on a good performance in an amazing game for our footy club. We understand the privilege it is to play in this game and our boys are excited. They can’t wait to get going





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Essendon Brad Scott Richmond Scott’S Tenure Peter Wright Nick Bryan Mykelti Lefau Jasper Alger Dreamtime At The G Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round Fremantle Melbourne Gather Round Losing Streak Five-Match Losing Streak Horrible First Half Selection Table Top-Up Players Return Of Players Return Of Mykelti Lefau Return Of Jasper Alger Avoid Crisis At Selection Table Avoid Crisis Name A Full Squad Without Any Top-Up Players Put On A Good Performance Amazing Game For Our Footy Club Privilege It Is To Play In This Game Boys Are Excited Can’T Wait To Get Going

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