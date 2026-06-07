Essendon interim coach Dean Solomon comforts Nate Caddy after teammates' execution criticism

Essendon interim coach Dean Solomon has empathised with his emerging star forward Nate Caddy, who was left frustrated with his teammates’ execution further up the field. Caddy found himself on the end of wayward kicking inside forward 50 for a second straight week, and in some instances not passed to at all — despite being in open space. On the other hand, traditional defender Ben McKay flourished in his second straight week at full-forward, Solomon felt compelled to comfort his attacking teammate.

Essendon interim coach Dean Solomon has empathised with his emerging star forward Nate Caddy , who was left frustrated with his teammates’ execution further up the field.

Caddy, who had kicked 23 goals from 11 games heading into the King’s Birthday Eve clash, found himself on the end of wayward kicking inside forward 50 for a second straight week, and in some instances not passed to at all — despite being in open space. On the other hand, traditional defender Ben McKay flourished in his second straight week at full-forward, Solomon felt compelled to comfort his attacking teammate.

Essendon’s next shot at redemption comes against Melbourne on Saturday afternoon at the MCG, in what will be their last fixture before their mid-season bye in Round 15





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Essendon Nate Caddy Dean Solomon Ben Mckay King's Birthday Eve Clash AFL Premiership Season FOX FOOTY Kayo Sports Gambling Support Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay Caddie Solomon Mckay

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