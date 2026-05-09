Essendon vs GWS: New-look Bombers hope to end eight-year drought in Sydney

The new-look Essendon outfit will be hopeful of breaking an eight-year drought in western Sydney on Saturday evening, as they take on a teetering GWS outfit at ENGIE Stadium. The Giants will play hosts coming off a six-day break, and will be without a quartet of key players due to injury. Meanwhile, the Bombers have made a whopping six changes to their starting side for the interstate trip, and haven’t won away against the ‘Orange Tsunami’ since Round 10, 2018.

A new-look Essendon outfit will be hopeful of breaking an eight-year drought in western Sydney on Saturday evening, as they take on a teetering GWS outfit at ENGIE Stadium.

The Giants (3-5, 88.2%) will play hosts coming off a six-day break, and will be without a quartet of key players — namely Jesse Hogan — for the match due to injury. Meanwhile, the Bombers (1-7, 70.2%) have made a whopping six changes to their starting side for the interstate trip, and haven’t won away against the ‘Orange Tsunami’ since Round 10, 2018.

After being managed last week, Darcy Parish returns to the fold for Brad Scott alongside the likes of Mason Redman and Archie Perkins, while Nick Bryan returns for his first AFL game since Gather Round last year in Adelaide, where he ruptured his ACL





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Essendon GWS AFL Premiership Season ENGIE Stadium Jesse Hogan Injury Six Changes Interstate Trip Orange Tsunami Round 10 2018 Darcy Parish Mason Redman Archie Perkins Nick Bryan Gather Round ACL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Moves to SydneyFormer New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discusses her family's relocation to Sydney, explaining their desire to be closer to home and their appreciation for the coastal lifestyle.

Read more »

Latrell Mitchell Sidelined with Back Injury Amid South Sydney Rabbitohs Squad CrisisSouth Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell is sidelined with a lower-back injury, potentially impacting his State of Origin availability while the club faces a growing injury crisis.

Read more »

Rare sale puts three iconic Sydney pubs on marketThree iconic Sydney pubs are up for sale as part of a major portfolio reshuffle.

Read more »

AFL live updates: North Melbourne vs Sydney, GWS vs Essendon, Gold Coast vs St Kilda, Geelong vs CollingwoodThe Sydney Swans travel to Docklands to face North Melbourne in the first of four AFL games on Saturday, before tonight's big clash between Geelong and Collingwood at the MCG. Follow live.

Read more »