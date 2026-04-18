Estranged Husband of Mushroom Murderer to Pen Memoir

Simon Patterson, the estranged husband of Erin Patterson, convicted of poisoning his parents and aunt with death cap mushrooms, will release his story in a memoir after agreeing to a book deal. Details about the publisher and release date are forthcoming, with the memoir's publication contingent on ongoing appeals. Patterson's spokesperson confirmed his desire for privacy and that his narrative will be conveyed exclusively through the book.

Simon Patterson , the former husband of Erin Patterson , the woman convicted of a devastating mushroom poisoning incident, is set to share his perspective on the tragic events in a forthcoming memoir. Patterson, whose parents and aunt were killed by a meal prepared by his estranged wife, has agreed to a book deal, marking his first public statement on the matter outside of legal proceedings.

While specific publication details, including the publisher and title, remain under wraps, his spokesperson, Jessica O’Donnell, confirmed that information will be released in the coming weeks. O’Donnell emphasized that Simon Patterson wishes to maintain a private life and will allow his story to unfold solely through the written word, declining to be interviewed or make further public comments. The exact nature of his involvement in the writing process, whether he is penning it himself or collaborating with a ghostwriter, has not been disclosed. However, the release of the memoir is strategically positioned to occur after the conclusion of two ongoing appeals related to the case. Erin Patterson was found guilty last September of the murders of Don and Gail Patterson, and Heather Wilkinson, as well as the attempted murder of Heather Wilkinson’s husband, Ian Wilkinson. She has consistently maintained her innocence. Patterson received a life sentence with a minimum of 33 years, a sentence that the Victorian Director of Public Prosecutions has appealed, deeming it insufficient. Jessica O’Donnell, who previously worked in government relations at a company where Simon Patterson was an engineer, became involved in managing the overwhelming media attention surrounding the case at the request of Simon and his family. She described the period as incredibly intense, working up to 80 hours a week to handle the constant influx of inquiries from global media outlets. The volume of communication was immense, creating a steep learning curve for her. O’Donnell announced Patterson’s memoir concurrently with the launch of her own specialized consultancy, designed to assist individuals in high-pressure, public-facing roles who face significant consequences from their decisions, encompassing legal, reputational, organizational, and human impact





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