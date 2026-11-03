Ethan Brown Wins Melbourne Cup on Point Of Law as Maher Trains Historic Trifecta

Ethan Brown rode Point Of Law to victory in the Melbourne Cup at Flemington on Tuesday, giving trainer Ciaron Maher the first Melbourne Cup trifecta. Brown's win capped a remarkable comeback from a near-fatal fall in 2023.

Ethan Brown won the Melbourne Cup on Point Of Law at Flemington on Tuesday, giving trainer Ciaron Maher the first Melbourne Cup trifecta with Point Of Law, Zahrann and Juja Kibo.

Ethan Brown Claims Melbourne Cup Victory

The 27-year-old jockey thought the race was over at one point but rallied to claim a thrilling Cup. It capped a remarkable comeback from a fall that nearly killed him. Brown had not ridden Point Of Law before the Geelong Cup. After that win he whispered to Maher it might be the best horse he had trained.

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He then made early visits to Werribee to ride the horse in trackwork, which convinced him he was on the best horse in the race. He believed he could win if he could get Point Of Law to settle in just his sixth race start. Brown's path to victory began with a heart-to-heart over a couple of beers with Maher about two years ago.

Brown Recovers From Near-Fatal Fall

The pair's relationship went way back, with Brown riding Here to There, the horse he learnt to ride on in Alice Springs, to victory at Caulfield in 2017. After nearly losing his life in a fall off Maximillius in the 2023 Australian Guineas, Brown wondered whether he should continue riding. The injuries were significant.

Brown suffered a grade-five lacerated liver and severed artery, damage to his right kidney, significant internal bleeding, and hairline fractures to three vertebrae in his lower back. He lost more than five litres of blood. The fall was in March, and he returned to the races that August. By the time I got back to the races, I still was not ready, Brown said.

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I was tricking myself into telling myself I was ready, so I rode for a month and thought, I am not ready for this, and took a step back. That was the stage I wondered whether I would get back. He contemplated training, but Maher, who became a trainer after a short-lived career as a jumps jockey, set him straight over a drink. Maher told him he was a rider, not a trainer.

He was very firm about that. He said, You are delusional mate, get back riding, Brown said. Brown took the advice on board but still took time to commit. I woke up one morning.

I was hungry again, and it was full-bore, Brown said. Maher said Brown was a very dedicated man who was just a bit lost because he is a bit of an overthinker. I rode at a very low level, and it was the greatest time of my life just booting around with my mates and riding, and he was just a bit down, and he was going to be a trainer.

I thought, Riding is much more fun, and I just told him my thoughts, Maher said. A stint in Hong Kong gave Brown confidence to compete with the best. He grew up in Alice Springs where he started riding under Greg Connor before becoming an apprentice to Michael Kent. Connor said Brown has always been a grounded lad and still is.

Brown also showed the same traits as a teenager when he modified his diet after being told he had heavy legs. Brown said he has matured a lot in the last 12 months. Mentally I have grown up, staying quiet, not going out, and a bit of sacrifice here and there. It has paid off, he said.

When I came back it was like a switch, I am back to ride and that is all I am doing. When you make those sorts of decisions you are not half-hearted. You are not back to just push around for your riding fee. It was, I am going in full-bore, and it was a moment like this I dreamt of, and it has happened.

Brown Selects Point Of Law For Win

Former hoop Simon Marshall, who has worked with Brown for 12 months, helped get him in the right frame of mind. His partner Celine Gaudray, a fellow jockey, had ridden Torranzino to fifth place in the 2025 Melbourne Cup. She celebrated with him after the race. Brown had to choose between Point Of Law and Zahrann in the lead-up, and opted for Point Of Law due to the horse's X-factor.

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It was not a call he took lightly. He also took on board Maher's decisions to work Point Of Law hard to have him peaking for the race, finding the balance between being worked hard enough to relax in the run and fresh enough to quicken when called upon. In the race, Royal Supremacy looked to have opened up a winning lead entering the straight.

With 350 metres remaining and Royal Supremacy still five lengths ahead, Brown knew it was all over. He quickened like a sprinter at the end of 3200. When he hit that top gear, I knew we had won, Brown said. Brown said he thought Royal Supremacy had the best turn of foot in the race by far.

Point Of Law Quickens For Triumph

I got shuffled back a bit further than I would have liked but I was busy working with him and getting him to settle and I looked up and Royal Supremacy was about 20 in front and I thought oh god. So I had to just stay cool, stay patient, cut the bend and once he got that clear running his turn of foot was enormous. He is going to be a superstar. He is something special, Brown said.

When he quickened down at the 350, I thought the race was over then. I know Royal Supremacy was still a fair way in front but there are not many horses that can quicken like that off the back of the 3200. He burnt early at Geelong and then we ran along a bit mid-race but somewhat controlled it. And he was still able to quicken off that tempo, and I learned a lot about the horse that day.

That is why I thought he has got the best turn of foot. If we can just switch him off, save that for one last burst, that is the result, Brown said. Asked if he ever dreamed of this coming down from Alice Springs, Brown said, Not back then, no way. I thought I would come to Melbourne and try and ride a few winners.

I have had great support throughout my career. It has been a bumpy road, had a lot of challenges thrown my way, I am obviously not the only one but what does not kill you makes you stronger, and it is days like this that make it all worth it. Do not wake me up. I am lost for words.

I mean, where do you start? This is the race that we all try and win. To be in a position at such a young age to do so, I mean, it is just indescribable, Brown said. His joy was contrary to that of Jye McNeill, who did not ride in the race after his Chris Waller mount Asterix was scratched on the morning of the race.

Waller was fined $50,000 after a stablehand mistakenly administered the medication penetrene to both legs at the stable on Tuesday morning. Penetrene is generally allowed on horses, but it is banned on race day.