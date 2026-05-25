Ethan Strange in line to start for NSW against Queensland after Matt Burton's late inclusion

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart famously predicted Ethan Strange would be picked for Australia’s Ashes’ tour of England at the end of last year. Now the Raiders coach looks set to be bang on the money again, with Strange in line to start at five-eighth against Queensland on Wednesday night after Moses tweaked his hamstring while completing extras on Monday morning.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart famously predicted Ethan Strange would be picked for Australia’s Ashes’ tour of England at the end of last year. He then declared the young Canberra playmaker would play State of Origin football in the next year or two.

Now the Raiders coach looks set to be bang on the money again, with Strange in line to start at five-eighth against Queensland on Wednesday night after Moses tweaked his hamstring while completing extras on Monday morning. Blues’ medicos said the early prognosis was a minor strain, which would sideline him for up to a month. Though the more experienced Matt Burton was parachuted into the 20-man squad late on Monday, NSW will give the 21-year-old his shot.

Stuart laughed when reminded about his two big calls about Strange, and joked he wished he had similar foresight when it came to finding a winner at the Queanbeyan races. He said the trip away with the Kangaroos had helped Strange take his game to the next level. NSW general manager of football Frank Ponissi was full of praise for Strange, and more than confident he would relish the challenge at such short notice if Moses was out.

If Strange plays, more responsibility will fall on to the shoulders of Nathan Cleary, but it will also allow Strange to embrace his powerful running game





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Ethan Strange NSW Queensland State Of Origin Matt Burton Ricky Stuart Frank Ponissi Nathan Cleary Kangaroos Queanbeyan Races Origin Football Powerful Running Game

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