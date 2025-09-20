Ethan Strange Ruled Out: Raiders Face Cronulla Semi-Final Without Key Player

Canberra Raiders' five-eighth Ethan Strange has been sidelined with illness, impacting their NRL semi-final against the Cronulla Sharks. Utility Simi Sasagi steps in. The minor premiers face a challenging task.

Canberra Raiders ' NRL semifinal against the Cronulla Sharks has been dealt a significant blow with star five-eighth Ethan Strange ruled out due to illness. This development dramatically increases the difficulty for the minor premiers as they seek to progress in the finals series. The Raiders had been preparing for the clash expecting a full-strength squad, but Strange's sudden illness has forced a late reshuffle of the team's lineup.

Simi Sasagi, a versatile utility player, will fill the crucial halves position, stepping in to partner Jamal Fogarty. Sasagi has had a commendable season in his own right, contributing significantly to the team's overall performance. However, this will be his first time starting a first-grade game in the halves, although he has experience playing in the NSW Cup. The absence of Strange, who has been a key player in the Raiders' success this season, is a major setback. His exceptional running game, his ability to find the tryline, and his overall impact on the team's attack have made him a prized asset, and his absence will be deeply felt. The Raiders face a formidable opponent in Cronulla, a team that entered the finals in strong form. The winner of this semifinal match will earn a place in the grand-final qualifier, adding further weight to the stakes of the game. The pressure now falls heavily on halfback Jamal Fogarty, who will need to elevate his performance to orchestrate the Raiders' attack effectively. Concerns had already been raised regarding Fogarty's play in the week-one finals loss to Brisbane. The team is now facing mounting pressure after an injury to another of their star players, Josh Papalii, leading up to the qualifying final. Coach Ricky Stuart had expressed confidence on Friday morning that his team would be fully fit for the crucial game against the Sharks. \The absence of Ethan Strange highlights the unpredictable nature of professional sports, where unforeseen circumstances can drastically alter the dynamics of a team's performance. The loss comes as a tough test for the Raiders, who have fought hard to earn their place at the top of the ladder and are now facing a series of challenges in their pursuit of a premiership. The game is set to start at 7:50 pm. The Raiders will need to quickly adjust their tactics and strategies to compensate for the void left by Strange's absence. The Sharks, on the other hand, will be looking to capitalize on this setback and exploit the Raiders' weakened position. The contest promises to be a captivating battle of wills, with both teams determined to secure a spot in the next round of the finals. The Raiders' ability to overcome adversity will be tested, and the performance of players like Fogarty and Sasagi will be key in determining their fate. Fans will be eagerly watching the match, and ABC Sport will provide live blogging and commentary to cover the action. The clash is a significant one in the overall NRL season, and its outcome will shape the course of the competition. The Raiders will need to display resilience and a unified team effort to overcome the setback and continue their journey towards a potential grand-final appearance. The Raiders' ability to adjust will be essential. \The Raiders will be without the services of their key player Ethan Strange. This injury news is a blow for the Raiders who have been working through injuries of Josh Papalii. This will be a challenge for the Raiders as they face the Cronulla Sharks. The Sharks are in good form. The winner of this semi-final will advance to play against Melbourne Storm in AAMI park. The game will be broadcast on ABC Sport





