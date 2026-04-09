EU Urged to Investigate Alleged Russian Interference in Hungary's Elections

MEPs call for an investigation into potential Russian manipulation, intimidation, and voter coercion in Hungary's upcoming elections. Concerns arise over leaked recordings and the ruling party's actions.

The European Union is facing calls for an investigation into potential Russia n interference in Hungary 's upcoming elections, with concerns raised about manipulation, intimidation, and voter coercion. A group of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) has written to the European Commission, urging an urgent assessment of the situation before and immediately after the polling day.

They specifically want to determine if conditions for free and fair competition are being undermined by disinformation campaigns, foreign interference, the misuse of state resources, intimidation of journalists, and any unlawful actions targeting opposition figures. This request comes as the European Commission demands an explanation from Budapest regarding a leaked recording that purportedly reveals the Hungarian Foreign Minister covertly assisting his Russian counterpart. This has intensified worries about the close relationship between Budapest and Moscow.\The MEPs' appeal follows reports from independent media outlets like VSquare, suggesting that the Kremlin has deployed a team to manipulate the elections in Hungary. This team is allegedly led by Sergei Kiriyenko, a high-ranking official within the Russian presidential administration, who is accused of orchestrating similar efforts in Moldova. In Moldova, these efforts reportedly involved large-scale vote-buying schemes and the use of troll farms to target pro-EU politicians. The journalist who wrote the VSquare report, Szabolcs Panyi, has faced accusations of spying for Ukraine from Hungarian authorities and has been subjected to what the MEPs describe as an unprecedented level of state-led intimidation. Furthermore, the group expressed concern over credible allegations of unauthorized access attempts to the opposition's IT systems, potentially involving state security forces. They also highlighted documented instances of vote-buying and intimidation tactics employed by the ruling Fidesz party, warning of a significant risk of voter coercion. The MEPs emphasized that the EU's credibility in defending democracy globally is at stake if it fails to address these concerns within its own borders.\The leaked phone call between Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, has sparked outrage among other EU member states. In the recording, Szijjártó seemingly offers to provide Lavrov with a document concerning Ukraine's EU accession process, raising suspicions of potential cooperation with Russia against EU interests. This has prompted strong reactions from officials, with the French Foreign Minister describing it as a betrayal of EU solidarity and the Polish Prime Minister calling it shocking. The European Commission has voiced concerns about the possibility of a member state coordinating with Russia, actively working against the EU's security and interests. The Commission's spokesperson has demanded an immediate explanation from the Hungarian government and indicated that the issue will be addressed at the leaders' level. Some MEPs, like Tineke Strik, the Dutch Green MEP, have criticized the Commission for being too hesitant in its dealings with Budapest, suggesting the Commission is overly cautious about being accused of interfering in the Hungarian elections. They argue that the Commission should be more outspoken to safeguard the rights and interests of Hungarian citizens, especially given the government's ongoing criticism of the EU





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hungary Elections Russia EU Interference

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PM urged to intervene in youth justice systems to break the cycle of crimeHundreds of legal, health and children's organisations are calling on Anthony Albanese to convene an emergency summit to address the over-incarceration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.

Read more »

Cyclone Maila nears Far North Queensland, tourists urged not to cancel travel plansSevere Tropical Cyclone Maila is expected to cross into Far North Queensland on Sunday, but with a likely limited impact

Read more »

Starmer urged to limit US access to UK bases after ‘dangerous’ Trump threatsLib Dems, Greens and some Labour MPs demand UK block US from using its airbases for Iran missions

Read more »

JD Vance continues Hungary visit after accusing EU of election interferenceUS vice-president has repeatedly endorsed Viktor Orbán ahead of key election on Sunday

Read more »

JD Vance claims US is not interfering in Hungary electionUS vice-president says on visit to Budapest ‘we had to show’ support for Viktor Orbán, as opposition leads polls

Read more »

Majority of Hungary’s voters back continued EU membership, poll findsExclusive: Survey published days before election in which anti-EU Viktor Orbán risks being ousted after 16 years

Read more »