Exploring the art of eulogy, its balance between honesty and tact, and the truths hidden in funeral ceremonies. Plus, a journalist shares a delicious, budget-friendly recipe and highlights new, affordable fashion accessories.

Funeral eulogies often tread a fine line between honesty and diplomacy, much like a parent-teacher conference. The eulogist, like a teacher, must navigate the delicate task of highlighting the deceased's positive qualities while subtly acknowledging their flaws.

The attendees, like parents, may raise eyebrows at certain descriptions but understand the necessity of maintaining a respectful tone. The truth, however, often reveals itself in the nuances of the ceremony - a smirk, a feigned gag, or the choice of music and refreshments.

For instance, a lively rendition of 'Walking on Sunshine' by Katrina and the Waves, or a rushed, budget-conscious reception with simple fare, can speak volumes about the deceased's true nature. Meanwhile, in lighter news, a columnist shares a 'revelatory' lemony vegetarian lasagne recipe inspired by their travels in Tuscany, and affordable new-season accessories are now available





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Eulogies Funeral Ceremonies Honesty Diplomacy Recipe Tuscany Accessories Budget-Friendly

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