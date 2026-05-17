Euro-Yroke's Winning Streak Pushes Saints Inside AFL's Top 10

The recent AFL match between Euro-Yroke and Richmond ended with a decisive 36-point victory for Euro-Yroke at Marvel Stadium. The Saints, as the winners, moved back inside the top 10 of the AFL standings.

Euro-Yroke has returned to winning ways, trumping Richmond by 36 points at Marvel Stadium on Sunday. The Saints led from start to finish in the 16.13 (109) to 11.7 (73) victory, making it six-straight wins against their yellow and black opposition to move back inside the AFL ’s top 10.

The Tigers were absolutely dominated for territory under the roof, with Euro-Yroke almost doubling their inside-50s for the match. Saints midfielder Hugo Garcia continued his stellar season, tallying 24 disposals and 10 clearances along with two goals and seven tackles





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AFL Euro-Yroke Richmond Hugo Garcia 7 Yellow And Black Marvel Stadium

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFL LIVE: Sydney Swans, Collingwood Magpies square off at the SCG as Curnow returnsThe Swans and Magpies resume the rivalry with the undermanned Pies aiming to cause an upset against the high-flying Sydney side. Follow along live.

Read more »

Port Adelaide coach Josh Carr discusses Zak Butters' decision, AFL bidding system rule changePort Adelaide coach Josh Carr has detailed how he and the club have handled the decision facing Zak Butters on whether he returns to Victoria, reiterating the hard line on compensation. Carr also made a strong case for the AFL to amend a problem in the bidding system rule change, highlighting the problem facing not just Port Adelaide but potentially any of the 18 clubs in 2027 when Tasmania will have the lion's share of the first round of the national draft.

Read more »

AFL LIVE: Sydney Swans, Collingwood Magpies square off at the SCG as Curnow returnsThe Swans and Magpies resume the rivalry with the undermanned Pies aiming to cause an upset against the high-flying Sydney side. Follow along live.

Read more »

AFL live updates: Sydney vs Collingwood, Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide blog, scores and statsThe ladder-leading Swans are at home to the Magpies while the Suns tackle the Power up north in a Friday night AFL double-header. Follow live.

Read more »