Over 20 commercial flights across Europe faced hoax bomb threats linked to the Russian far-right group Male State, causing diversions and military scrambles.

At least 20 European commercial flights faced severe disruptions on Thursday as a third consecutive day of hoax bomb alerts targeted air routes connecting Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and Italy. The coordinated wave of threats, attributed to the Russian far-right extremist organization Male State, forced the scrambling of fighter jets and the diversion of several aircraft to military bases or alternate airports across the continent.

Male State Threats Disrupt Flights

The Male State, a designated extremist group in Russia, appears to be the driving force behind these escalating attacks on aviation infrastructure. The organization, which uses Nazi symbolism and has been linked to supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, claims responsibility through digital messages sent to multiple airlines and airport authorities. The threats contain misogynistic rhetoric and claim to be issued by the Male State, warning of explosive devices placed on board specific flights.

Also read State opposition pledges $100m bailout for struggling medical research sector

French Jets Intercept Aer Lingus

French authorities deployed fighter jets to escort an Aer Lingus flight traveling from Dublin to Rome after the pilot allegedly refused initial orders to land at a military base. The aircraft was forced to land at the Evreux military base, located 100 kilometers west of Paris, following instructions from the prime minister's office due to non-cooperation. French prosecutors confirmed the pilot preferred a civilian airport, although Aer Lingus later stated its pilots fully cooperated with authorities.

Bulgaria and Czech Republic Targets

Bulgarian air force jets escorted three Ryanair planes arriving in Sofia from Madrid, Copenhagen, and London, all of which were subsequently inspected for explosives. Meanwhile, Prague Airport received anonymous email threats, resulting in the safe landing of four targeted planes from Ryanair, EasyJet, and Sky Express. Copenhagen police confirmed that their assessment indicated no actual danger existed for passengers or staff at the airport despite the high-alert status.

Advertisement

Impact on European Aviation

While the targeted flights represented a tiny fraction of the 25,072 flights scheduled across Europe that day, the incidents created significant anxiety among travelers. Passengers reported fear and concern over the security situation, with some flights diverted to locations like Plovdiv Airport in Bulgaria and Vienna in Austria. Eucontrol, the European aviation safety body, noted that the vast majority of flights continued operations normally despite the targeted hoaxes.

Escalating Security Concerns

These Thursday alerts follow a pattern of escalating disruptions, with ten flights targeted on Tuesday and a Wizz Air flight diverted on Monday due to similar bomb threats. The European Union transport commissioner stated it was too early to draw definitive conclusions on whether all incidents are linked, but the frequency of attacks highlights growing security vulnerabilities. Authorities continue to monitor the Male State group closely as they investigate the source of these sophisticated digital threats against civilian aviation.