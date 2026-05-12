The resignation of Christian Schmidt, the UN high representative for Bosnia, highlights deepening divisions between European and US interests in the fragile Balkan region. His departure comes amid concerns over rising secessionist rhetoric, a controversial US-backed energy deal, and the geopolitical influence of Donald Trump’s allies in the area.

In a growing policy dispute with the United States, complicated further by the commercial interests of a company linked to Donald Trump Jr, German politician Christian Schmidt has resigned as the UN high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

His departure has exposed deep rifts between Washington and European capitals over the future of the troubled Balkan nation. Schmidt’s role, created under the 1995 Dayton Accords to oversee Bosnia’s post-war reconstruction, has become increasingly contentious, particularly as he tried to counter the secessionist ambitions of Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russia leader of the Serbian-dominated Republika Srpska.

Schmidt’s tenure ended under pressure from the US, which has shown a shifting approach to the Western Balkans, as evidenced by the lifting of sanctions on Dodik—a close ally of Vladimir Putin—without coordination with the EU. The high representative had clashed with Dodik, particularly after the Republika Srpska assembly voted to ignore rulings from Bosnia’s constitutional court. Schmidt condemned Dodik’s divisive rhetoric, warning of a resurgence of 'clash of civilisations' narratives in Bosnia.

Dodik, however, celebrated Schmidt’s resignation, accusing him of lacking legitimacy. Meanwhile, diplomats fear the US may push to eliminate the high representative role or replace Schmidt with a candidate more aligned with Washington’s interests. A further point of contention is a $1.5 billion energy deal awarded to AAFS Infrastructure and Energy, a US firm linked to Donald Trump’s allies, including his former personal lawyer Jesse Binnall and Michael Flynn’s brother Joe Flynn.

The Bosch Луч-energy deal, which bypassed open tendering and was approved by Bosnia’s parliament, has raised concerns in the EU, as it could derail Bosnia’s integration into the bloc. Critics also question the influence of Trump-linked figures in the region, particularly after Flynn’s Gold Institute for International Strategy announced plans to hold a security summit in Republika Srpska. European officials express worry that the deal could undermine efforts to reduce Bosnia’s reliance on Russian energy and destabilise the fragile country





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