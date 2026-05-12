Eurovision row over Israel's participation sparks controversy

The Eurovision Song Contest has been embroiled in a row over Israel's participation this week, with some countries boycotting the event in protest. The decision to air an episode featuring Father Ted and Father Dougal instead has sparked controversy and calls for the European Broadcasting Union to change rules.

storyline about Eurovision has been dragged into the row over Israel ’s participation in this week’s song contest. the competition in protest against Israel ’s inclusion, will instead broadcast the 1996 episode A Song for Europe, in which the characters Father Ted and Father Dougal perform their song My Lovely Horse and earn The decision prompted condemnation on Tuesday from Graham Linehan , one of the show’s creators, who accused RTÉ of using the show as “a tool of antisemitic harassment” and said it was an “act of pointed, gleeful counter-programming”.

He demanded the resignation of the broadcaster’s director-general, Kevin Bakhurst. however, hailed the move as “genius trolling” and referred to it as “my lovely boycott”. Spain, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Iceland have also declined to send competitors to Austria, where singers and bands from 35 countries will compete under the motto “united by music”. Instead of the grand final, Slovenia’s broadcaster will air documentaries under the theme Voices of Palestine.

Spain’s broadcaster will run a music programme called The House of Music. The boycott followed calls for the European Broadcasting Union to change rules to deter countries from organising voting campaigns after concerns over the Israeli singer Yuval Raphael receiving the largest number of votes from the public last year and coming second overall. show about wayward priests and their housekeeper on the fictional Craggy Island. It ran on Channel 4 from 1995 to 1998 and won several awards.

In A Song for Europe, Ted and Dougal represent Ireland with a tuneless paean to a horse – a song selected because it is considered so dreadful that it will surely avert the risk of Ireland winning and thus footing the bill for hosting the next edition of The plot reflected a widespread myth that, after winning in 1992 and 1993, Ireland selected a purportedly weak entry, Rock ’n’ Roll Kids, in 1994 with the intention of losing. However, it won.

In the Ireland’s Eurovision streak culminated in 1996 with a seventh win, a record matched only by Sweden. Some observers have blamed Ireland’s subsequent defeats partly on the decision in 2008 to enter Explore more on these topic





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eurovision Song Contest Israel Boycott Father Ted Father Dougal A Song For Europe My Lovely Horse Graham Linehan Kevin Bakhurst Graham Linehan Kevin Bakhurst Ireland Eurovision Streak Rock ’N’ Roll Kids Eurovision Song Contest Israel Boycott Father Ted Father Dougal A Song For Europe My Lovely Horse Graham Linehan Kevin Bakhurst Graham Linehan Kevin Bakhurst Ireland Eurovision Streak Rock ’N’ Roll Kids

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eurovision returns for 2026 on SBSThe Eurovision Song Contest is back for another year and SBS is putting on its heels, dousing itself with sequins and glitter in anticipation of the broadcast. Australia's entry, Delta Goodrem, is ready to take to the Eurovision stage with her song Eclipse.

Read more »

Eurovision begins amid boycotts and massive police operation in ViennaThis week, the Eurovision Song Contest will burst onto the stage in Vienna, and onto screens around the globe, but behind the colour and campness, this year's competition is shaping up as one of the most politically charged in history.

Read more »

Could Delta Goodrem be a winner? Everything you need to know about Eurovision 2026Here's how to watch and what to know about the 70th Eurovision Song Contest.

Read more »

Delta Goodrem at Eurovision 2026: Singer reveals ‘surprise’ details from Eclipse performance7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »