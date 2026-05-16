The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has come to an end, with Bulgaria emerging victorious. The grand final took place in Vienna's Wiener Stadthalle arena, marking the 70th anniversary of the event. The performance of DARA, representing Bulgaria, was particularly noteworthy, with their catchy tune and unique dance moves.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has come to an end, with Bulgaria emerging victorious. The grand final took place in Vienna's Wiener Stadthalle arena, marking the 70th anniversary of the event.

The host nation, Austria, hosted the prestigious event, ensuring a memorable and celebratory atmosphere. The performance of DARA, representing Bulgaria, was particularly noteworthy, with their catchy tune and unique dance moves. Australia, represented by Delta Goodrem, placed second in the jury votes but fell short of the podium in the audience votes. The performance of DARA was set apart from the competition, featuring quirky dance moves and a relentlessly catchy chorus.

The song 'Eclipse' by Delta Goodrem, a classic Eurovision power ballad, showcased Goodrem's celestial imagery and intricate piano melodies. The performance concluded with Goodrem playing the piano hook on a glittering gold instrument before climbing on top of it and onto a platform which lifted her into the air as pyrotechnics lit up the arena and the sun and moon collided on the screen behind her





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Eurovision Song Contest Bulgaria Delta Goodrem Eclipse Vienna's Wiener Stadthalle Arena Austria DARA Performance Catchy Tune Unique Dance Moves Celestial Imagery Intricate Piano Melodies Performance Concluded Glittering Gold Instrument Platform Which Lifted Her Into The Air Pyrotechnics Sun And Moon Collided On The Screen Behind Her

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