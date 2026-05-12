Eurovision Song Contest: Finland and Greece Emerge as Strongest Contenders

Finland and Greece have emerged as the two strongest contenders at this year's Eurovision Song Contest. Both delivered stunning performances in the competition's first semi-final, and now progress to this weekend's final.

Finland and Greece have emerged as the two strongest contenders at this year's Eurovision Song Contest . The 10 winning countries from the first semi-final now progress to this weekend's final.

Estonia, Georgia, Montenegro, Poland and San Marino are out of contention. This year, the EBU has capped the number of votes an individual can cast at 10, down from 20, to minimize the threat of co-ordinated voting strategies. Despite diplomatic tensions, the Austrian capital, Vienna, has been largely free of protest so far





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